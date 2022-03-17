Family of Greenvale Hotel tragedy victim Lauren Bullock gives helping hand to school in Tanzania

Two classrooms in Tanzania have been built in memory of Lauren Bullock who was killed in crush

Two new primary school classrooms in Tanzania have been built using funds raised by the family of Lauren Bullock, who lost her life in the Greenvale Hotel tragedy three years ago today.

The 17-year-old was killed alongside Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) in a crush, as they queued to get into a St Patrick’s Night disco in Cookstown in 2019.

On the third anniversary of the death of the Co Tyrone teens, Lononderry charity Children in Crossfire has shared images of the classrooms they have been able to build at Mapinduzi Primary School in Tanzania’s Dodoma region, because of money raised in Lauren’s memory.

The Donaghmore native’s family said she was a passionate advocate for children’s rights and had told them about being inspired by a speech given by Children in Crossfire’s executive director, Richard Moore.

The charity chief delivered a talk in Lauren’s school, St Patrick’s College Dungannon, when she was in Year 13. Mr Moore had himself been blinded as a young boy by an army rubber bullet.

Last year, the Bullock family made a donation of £5,886 to the charity to contribute to its work supporting children caught up in violence. It was part of more than £20,000 worth of funds they raised for eight different charities across Northern Ireland.

Lauren’s mother Mary said that her late daughter “cared very deeply about children”.

“She had told us about hearing Richard Moore speak at school and being very impressed with the work Children in Crossfire does. Sadly, she will never be able to fulfil her dream of becoming a social worker and making life better for vulnerable children here,” she added.

“However, these new classrooms built in her memory will do exactly that for children growing up in disadvantage in Tanzania. As we mark her third anniversary, we take inspiration from her beautiful life and wonderful legacy.

“We want to thank Richard and the Children in Crossfire team for ensuring these classrooms were built so quickly.

“We are so pleased that Lauren’s name will be known to children on the other side of the world. While they may never fully know who she was, they will understand and appreciate what she left behind and the positive difference it has made for them. That fills us with pride in our wonderful Lauren.”

Richard Moore said that “it has been a wonderful honour to get to know the Bullock family” and added he feels “privileged that they chose to support Children in Crossfire in Lauren’s precious memory”.

“While I am delighted that two new classrooms have now been built in Tanzania because of funds they raised for us, it goes without saying that I deeply wish this project might have come about in very different circumstances,” Mr Moore continued.

“One of the great challenges Children in Crossfire face as we implement our pre-primary education programme is the lack of quality classrooms in schools. Overcrowding is a near universal problem, which limits the impact we can make. To overcome that obstacle, we work with local communities to build and equip new classrooms.

“It is a remarkable tribute to Lauren that the Mapinduzi community reacted to her story by mobilising enough additional resources to complete a second classroom at their school in her memory. Thanks to Lauren’s family and friends, thousands of children will get a better education. Something positive has emerged out of Lauren’s tragic loss; and I hope Mary, Martin, Ryan and Shane will take comfort in knowing that this will always be a part of her legacy.”