Fears for safety of pupils as ‘chronic underfunding’ hits lollipop patrols

Some schools have been left without school crossing patrols following the summer holidays

The Education Authority’s (EA) decision to pause recruitment of school crossing patrol officers has heightened fears about the safety of children as the summer holidays end.

EA has blamed “unprecedented” budgetary pressures which have resulted in cuts to core services.

One MLA said the decision to freeze recruitment has caused “serious apprehension” among parents. This week children across Northern Ireland have returned to school following their summer break.

Many young people cross dangerous roads outside school. Rosemount Primary School in Derry informed parents that there would be “no crossing patrol” on Friday where a lollipop man normally stood on a busy street adjacent to the school.

School crossing patrol provision is being reviewed, the message said, and as such “the availability of the school crossing patrol may be sporadic over the coming months”.

Parents and guardians were told that local representatives had been contacted and there was hope of a pedestrian crossing being situated on Creggan Hill.

EA said its team of School Crossing Patrol (SCP) officers continue to provide support to over 350 schools across Northern Ireland. “However, regrettably, in light of the current budgetary pressures, the recruitment of temporary and permanent SCP officers continues to be paused,” an EA spokesperson explained.

“EA is facing an unprecedented funding gap in 2023/24 of over £200m and have been warning of the impact this will have on core services and ultimately on our children and young people.

“There has been a chronic underfunding of education over the last 10 years and we would repeat our call for sustained investment and continued transformation of services.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan spoke of “widespread concern” in communities following the Education Authority’s decision to freeze recruitment.

He continued: “A number of schools in Derry have already been impacted by this decision, causing serious apprehension among our school community, including parents and staff.

“We’ve been working to secure a pedestrian crossing at Rosemount Primary School and Creggan Hill alongside traffic calming measures to make this area safer for children travelling to school.

“This is a very busy area with heavy traffic flow in the mornings and afternoons and the removal of a lollipop person will contribute to the existing problems. Our utmost priority must be in keeping our children and young people safe and I have repeatedly urged the Education Authority to look again at this issue and ensure that parents and children get the support they need.

“This is a particularly short-sighted decision at a time when we are encouraging more people to leave their cars at home and engage in active travel by walking and cycling to school.”

People Before Profit representative Maeve O’Neill said residents have been highlighting the road safety issues on Creggan Hill for years and still nothing has been done. “We have supported residents in organising public meetings and protests to raise the urgency of the issue, and DfI (the Department for Infrastructure) had initially responded positively, approving a controlled crossing, yet this crossing is still to materialise after a year of waiting,” she added.

“Until this road has been made safe to cross, for school children, for people with prams and disabilities, and for local residents, we will continue to pressure DfI. Words and promises do not make a road safer, infrastructure does.

“The EA should not be cutting back on road safety measures with lollipop patrol jobs being cut. The EA needs to fight for funding and not bow down to cuts.”