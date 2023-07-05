Featuring in viral Minecraft world a ‘fantastic experience’ says Queen’s University professor

Professor Smartt has collaborated with artist Oliver Jeffers on the world.

Featuring in a new Minecraft world which has been downloaded over one million times since its launch in April has been a “fantastic experience”, a Queen’s University professor has said.

The work of Professor Stephen Smartt, an Astronomer at Queen’s University, Belfast and Professor of Astrophysics at Oxford University, along with renowned artist Oliver Jeffers, has created the unique educational resource which allows gamers to travel through the solar system.

The cosmic adventure has been created as part of Our Place in Space, a recreation of our solar system as a 10 km sculpture trail with an accompanying AR app.

The installation has spent a year touring the UK and engaged over 1.5 million people through visits, spectacular events and a programme of digital workshops for children and young people.

The sculpture trail has now found a home at the Ulster Transport Museum in Northern Ireland and the legacy of the project continues through its suite of innovative educational materials and resources.

Recently released on the Minecraft Marketplace as a free download, gamers can immerse themselves in the Our Place in Space world, an educational gaming experience that sees you journey through the solar system, stopping off at each of the planets, taking part in challenges and exploring historical events back on Earth.

As well as learning about the solar system, users will also uncover and learn about issues such as war, famine, slavery and even fake news.

Professor Smartt and Oliver Jeffers. Pic: Lorcan Doherty

Downloaded over 500,000 times in its first weeks, the world is already proving a massive hit with gamers across the globe.

Professor Smartt said: “While I’ve been a Professor and an astronomer for many years, this is the first time I’ve ever featured as a character on Minecraft!

"It has been a fantastic experience working as part of the Our Place in Space project over the course of the last two years.

“It can be difficult to visualise and appreciate the scale of the Universe. Our own solar system is only a tiny part of our Galaxy, yet its dimensions are colossal.

“As always, we wanted to make this a fun and interactive experience and develop scientific understanding and creative thinking.

"Communicating the enormity of space and our place within it is very important and thinking imaginatively, informed by science, is how humanity will solve big problems.”

Oliver Jeffers, internationally renowned artist and author said: “For centuries, we’ve defined ourselves by who we are and who we’re not.

Professor Smartt's Minecraft avatar

"Which side we choose, on what ground we stand, who and what we fight for. A human story, that lives merely in human minds.

"But with distance comes perspective – and what happens to our perspective on everything when we look back at Earth from space?

"Our Place in Space is a playful experiment that asks: What is the difference between ‘us’ and ‘them’? Which side are we on, and if we look back at ourselves from the vastness of outer space – alone on our tiny planet, the only one that can harbour life – should there be any ‘sides’ at all?”