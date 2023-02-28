Feminism in schools Belfast conference ‘needs more men’

A key conference at Queen’s University later this month will focus on challenging sexism in schools – but organisers need more men to get involved.

The event in Belfast is being held by the Feminism in Schools Network to mark International Women’s Day

The free event takes place at the university on Saturday, March 11 between 9.30am and 3.30pm and will feature a range of panel discussions and small workshops for all young people and adults who want to develop their skills for challenging sexism in society.

Conference organiser and coordinator of the Feminism in Schools Network, Charlotte Carson, said the main focus of the conference will be “challenging sexism”, but to do that “men must be part of the solution”.

“The theme of this year’s conference is challenging sexism, and men must be part of that challenge – some men are a part of the problem, but all men must be part of the solution,” she explained.

“That’s why we are calling for all men to think about joining us: the men who have years of experience of working with young men and boys and who can share their wisdom with us – and the men who have no experience but would like to get more involved in shaping a generation of young men who are confident, healthy, respectful and safe – and safe for girls to be around.”

As well as sessions for adults and young people about consent, healthy relationships, bystander intervention, feminist art activism, period positivity, politics, careers and peacebuilding, there will be specific sessions for those who work with boys and young men to challenge the misogyny pedalled by Andrew Tate and others like him on social media.

A range of well established charities and campaign groups will be joined by Men at Work, an English organisation that trains education and youth work professionals to have positive conversations with boys about misogyny.

“The conference will take place less than a month before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement,” Charlotte added.

“Our community remains very much divided. We believe that learning how to challenge one set of prejudices can lead us closer to challenging all prejudices. We see the movement against sexism as a vital part of the wider movement against all prejudice and hatred in our society. That is why we believe that the need to campaign against sexism is an urgent responsibility and schools must lead the way.”

The Feminism in Schools Network was set up in 2016 by Charlotte Carson, a citizenship teacher, in response to the election of Donald Trump and the publication of a House of Commons report on widespread sexual harassment of girls in school.

She led three conferences in London between 2017-2019 before returning to live in Belfast. This is the second such conference in Northern Ireland. It is supported by the National Education Union.

The NEU has commissioned research into sexism in schools and last year launched a ‘Teacher Toolkit’ to help school leaders challenge sexism in their schools.