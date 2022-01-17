Fewer pupils absent at start of new school term in NI than before Christmas

Figures show a total of 84.9% of all pupils were present in schools. Photo: Compassionate Eye Foundation/Chris Ryan

Fewer pupils were absent from school in the first week of the new term than during the two weeks prior to Christmas.

The figures, from the Department of Education, relate to the week commencing January 3.

They show that 12.4% of pupils were absent from school compared to 15% in the week commencing December 13. A total of 84.9% of all pupils were present in schools.

The Department’s latest statistics will ease fears that schools were staring at a new term of remote learning and increasing absence amongst pupils due to an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

Some 1.6% of all pupils were listed as self isolating through Covid-19 infection, with a further 1% learning from home due to social distancing regulations. Though the number of pupils with a confirmed positive Covid test has risen in January, the number of ‘other’ absences has dropped significantly.

Special schools continue to be the hardest hit, with just over three quarters of all pupils in attendance at school. A total absentee rate of 19.3% was recorded.

Meanwhile, more than half of schools in Northern Ireland had teachers absent due to Covid-19 or self-isolation (January 10-14), with the greatest number of absences recorded in post primary schools.

While some schools have reported difficulty getting substitute teachers when staff are off, the figures from the Department show that two thirds of those teacher absences were covered by a substitute teacher.

The rates of cover were highest in special schools, where about eight in ten absences were covered by a substitute on Thursday and Friday (January 13/14).

The department’s figures don’t indicate when staff absences were covered by a teacher already employed in the school, with post primary schools reporting problems in getting “subject-specific” cover for pupils taking GCSEs, AS and A-levels.

While around half of all primary schools reported no staff absences due to Covid, the schools that were affected reported higher rates of infection that in post primary. Just under one in ten primary school has 25% or more staff members absent.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen wrote to schools last week and said that more than 150 retired teachers had registered as substitutes following an appeal by the department just before Christmas.

Some student teachers may also be allowed to teach classes unsupervised during school placements this term. A minority of schools have, however, had to send some classes home for remote learning on specific days due to staff absences.

The rate of absence for classroom assistants was slightly higher, but had fallen by the end of the week.

The department’s figures do not show how many teachers or staff have been absent for reasons not associated with Covid.

While the Department of Education is not the employer of teachers and does not interfere in the day-to-day running of schools, the Education Minister said her department “continues to work closely with the employing authorities, schools and the wider education sector to explore a number of options to provide additional support and direction to schools around monitoring and responding to pressures; looking at how as a sector they can try and fill some of the resourcing gaps especially around substitute teachers; and enabling school leaders to focus their efforts on responding to the challenges and continuing to keep children in school”.

“On 21 December 2021, a letter was issued to almost 800 recently retired teachers asking them to consider temporarily returning to the classroom to help support teaching colleagues and our children and young people through this very difficult time,” said Michelle McIlveen.

“This was followed by a general call to retired teachers which was issued via Twitter on 23 December 2021. This has resulted in more than 150 new NISTR registrations to date.

“Correspondence has been issued to teachers who are currently on a career break asking them to consider providing substitute cover to support their teaching colleagues at this time.”

A number of part-time teachers have temporarily extended their contacts, which enables them to work additional days to provide cover for absent colleagues. AccessNI has also confirmed that it continues to prioritise vetting applications for the education sector.

“In addition, I have recently agreed that substitute teachers who are currently being used by some schools to deliver the Engage II Programme can be allowed to cover staff absences in their school where the school has no other option and by doing so, face-to-face teaching can be maintained,” added Michelle McIlveen.