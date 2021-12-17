Finance Minister ‘giving no priority whatsoever to our children’, says SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan as education faces 2% budget cut

Minister addresses Covid in schools at Education Committee

Stormont’s Education Committee has been told that the NI Executive should not be allowed to “equate children with pigs” as the sector faces a further 2% budget cut next year.

With education already facing extreme budgetary issues due to a £350m gap in funding for its core business, Daniel McCrossan MLA told committee members the Finance Minister is giving “no priority whatsoever to our children”.

The SDLP MLA was speaking after the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, was quizzed by the committee over the Covid situation in schools, which has seen the number of pupils absent rising in recent weeks and the number of teachers off work through positive Covid tests rise to over 1,400 in the past four weeks - around 3% of the total workforce.

“The cut proposed in educational funding is concerning,” said Mr McCrossan.

“How can we do all the things we need to do to educate and keep our children safe?

“Is the Finance Minister seriously putting children on the same level as pigs? All departments apart from health are being told there will be a 2% cut in funding. That includes DEARA.

“I have no words for this. No priority is being given by ministers to our children. We need to shout and scream about this.”

DUP member Diane Dodds MLA added: “There will be a £350m gap in education next year for core business.

“There will be a 2% further cut on top of that. No other part of the UK is having a budget cut in education.”

The minister admitted she is “extremely concerned” that the department faces a 2% cut.

“I am continually highlighting the pressures with the Finance Minister,” said Ms McIlveen. “The begging bowl is out every monitoring round, but education is core to everything we do as a society. I welcome the support of the committee over this.”

Meanwhile, the minister informed members she had written to all school principals on Friday morning outlining the Department’s priority to continue to provide face-to-face teaching for children wherever possible.

Michelle McIlveen said a call has gone out to retired teachers to come forward, with a register to be set up in the new year as the Department seeks to plug the gaps created by staff shortages, but ruled out parachuting in student teachers to ease the situation.

Ms McIlveen said it would not be “reasonable or fair to use student teachers to address the current short-term pressure.

“Trainee teachers need to be supervised in the classroom, limiting their value as an additional teaching resource,” she said.

“If the need for student teachers to be supervised was removed, that could leave them legally vulnerable as they are not yet qualified teachers. There are indemnity issues.”

“Omicron is taking the pandemic into a new phase,” the minister admitted, “but my priority remains keeping our children and young people in school.

“Transmission in schools reflects transmission in the community. There is much not yet known about the Omicron variant and we await further scientific conclusions.

“It is clear that among a largely unvaccinated school population, there are currently a high number of cases.

“In the seven days up to December 12, the Public Health Agency recorded 3.405 cases in schools, including staff and pupils.

“There have been no new recommendations from the Department of Health that there should be any change in Covid guidance,” she added.

“While there has been a heightening of restrictions in England, the level of mitigations here are not yet at the level maintained throughout this term in Northern Ireland.

“The focus is on encouraging adherence to the current messaging.

“I want to let school leaders lead,” the minister continued.

“Guidance has moved away as much as possible from telling schools what they must or cannot do.

“If the Department of Health say there is a need to introduce further mitigations, this is a path we have been down before and I am confident the Department is in a position to react swiftly if required. We continue to prepare for all scenarios.”

That planning includes a back-up plan should examinations not be held next summer.

“There are contingency plans in place with CCEA if there’s need to cancel exams next year,” the minister said.

“We will be able to move fast, building on experience of what happened last summer.”

The minister admitted she has informed school leaders there will be challenges coming in January, but said the Department is ready to introduce extra mitigations if necessary, though school closures remains “a last resort”.

Teaching unions have suggested a phased return to school for some pupils in the new year.

“There is already a long legacy as a result of school closures last year,” the minister said.

“Closing schools will place children in the community and infections will still rise,” she added, but stressed that the Department remains ready to act as appropriate if the Omicron variant cases continue to rise throughout January.

“The situation is fluid and can change very quickly. We will continue to act on the scientific advice and decision will be taken at an Executive level.”

The Department of Finance was contacted for comment.