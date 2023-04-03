Five NI teaching unions announce full day of strike action

Five of Northern Ireland’s teaching unions have announced their members will take a full day’s strike action later this month.

The industrial action was confirmed by a statement released by the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council on behalf of the INTO, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU and UTU unions.

Teachers will strike on Wednesday 26 April, following previous action in February which saw teaching union members strike for half a day.

The actions stems from a dispute surrounding pay, with a joint statement from all the unions saying their members “have waited far too long for a satisfactory offer.”

“The five recognised teacher unions are calling on all teachers and school leaders to take a full day of strike on the 26 April" said a spokesperson.

“Our members have waited far too long for a satisfactory offer from the employers. Teachers pay, in real terms, has dropped by nearly a quarter in the ‘lost decade’ since the pay-freeze of 2010-11.

"We are now stepping up our campaign for a fair deal for all teachers.

They added their members “have watched governments in other jurisdictions make offers which will lead to pay levels far in excess of what is available in Northern Ireland” and collectively the unions are saying “enough is enough.”

“(The) government and employers must act now to deliver a pay settlement which recognises the real terms loss in earnings suffered by teachers for more than a decade.”

INTO Northern Secretary Mark McTaggart said the action was a “last resort.”

"Today marks a momentous day for teachers and school leaders in Northern Ireland” he said.

"All five members of the NITC will unite for a day of action - a last resort to demand an annual cost of living increase from the Department of Education and the Northern Ireland Office. No teacher wants to take this step, but it's necessary when reasonable demands are ignored.

"Employers and the Department of Education seem to have conveniently forgotten that it was teachers who risked their lives and those of their families to keep the education system running during the pandemic."

The Department for Education have been contacted for comment.