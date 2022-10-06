Five year fall in free school meal figures ‘masks need for greater intervention’

MLA in call to ensure all those eligible for the service are receiving a hot meal every day

The number of schoolchildren receiving free school meals has fallen over the past five years, the latest official statistics have revealed.

But according to SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin, the figures mask the need for greater intervention from the Department of Education to ensure all those eligible for the service are receiving a hot meal every day.

The figures, revealed following a written question to the Education Minister by the SDLP MLA, show the number of children has risen in the Belfast area, but in rural areas there has been a decline in the number accessing the service.

Belfast alone now accounts for over 30,000 of school pupils on free school meals, with well over 20,000 of those split between the north and west of the city.

But elsewhere in Northern Ireland numbers have fallen over the past five years.

There has been a drop of almost 500 in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area, almost 800 in Newry and Armagh and over 500 more in West Tyrone.

“The consistently high numbers of children receiving free school meals over the past five years shows the need for support that exists within communities across the North,” said Ms McLaughlin.

“The free school meals service is a vital lifeline that ensures that children get a hot meal at school each day without any expense to their parents. This service will be all the more important with the cost of living emergency taking hold and many families finding it harder and harder to put food on the table.

“It is welcome that a number of schools have already taken extra steps to provide pupils with free breakfast clubs and to expand free school meals where possible.

“Schools are doing this at considerable expense to themselves as they recognise the challenges facing many families and the department should do all it can to support this important work to ensure that no child goes hungry.”

The overall number of children receiving free school meals reached a peak of 101,040 in 2017/18 and though that figure fell over the next two years, it has started to rise again since 2020 and is now sitting at just under the 100,000 mark (around 30% of the total number of pupils).

In England, for the first three years every child gets a free school meal. In 2020, Scotland extended free school meals to every child in primary 1-5, and in 2021, Wales committed to deliver the same.

In Northern Ireland, parents don’t have to pay for their child’s school lunch if they are on any of a range of welfare benefits.

Julie Thomas, Principal of Clandeboye Primary School in Bangor, said the provision of free school meals is more crucial than ever as families face mounting pressure on finances.

“The rising cost of food and of fuel is affecting all families, irrespective of income. Locally, we know that working families are struggling to provide everything required by their children once they have paid for housing, childcare and travelling costs.

“In schools we see first-hand how increasing numbers of families are choosing not to pay for meals for a full week, particularly if they have more than one child. To provide school dinners daily for three primary aged children for one month would be an extra monthly outgoing of £156,” she said.

“It is difficult for school leaders and staff to continue to be aware of this situation when we know that our counterparts in the rest of the UK are able to access free food support for some or all of their pupils.”

Danielle Black, Regional Officer for NEU NI union added, which is running a No Child Left Behind Campaign, added: “We are living through the greatest cost of living crisis in a generation, and too many families with young children are being pulled into poverty.

“Unfortunately the provision of school meals in Northern Ireland is not keeping pace with neighbouring regions and is letting families down as household purses feel the squeeze.

“We welcome that some schools are rising to meet this need by offering more pupils free meals, recognising that there are more families than ever not entitled to this benefit but who are struggling.

“However given the pressure on school budgets the provision is patchy and we need to see consistent and fully funded school meals for all primary school children.

“The flat rate for free school meals covered by the Department of Education has not risen in at least five years. With the cost of food and energy that flat rate hardly makes a dent in the bills facing schools trying to provide our children with a hot meal.”

At the start of the new academic year a number of schools in Northern Ireland elected to offer more pupils free meals in response to rises in the cost of living.

Some schools are now offering free breakfasts to all pupils and some are offering hot dinners to more pupils, with the funding coming out of their own school budgets.

The Department of Education also uses free school meal eligibility to enable families to access uniform grants.