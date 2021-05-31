Five-year high for number of Northern Ireland students going off to university

Almost half of all school leavers in Northern Ireland are now going on to take university courses, the latest statistics from the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) have revealed.

Some 48% of all school leavers are now going on to higher education, the highest number recorded in the last five years.

But the number of those going on to take further education courses, at regional colleges, has fallen for the fifth year in a row, with less than 30% of leavers now taking vocational courses.

The number of young people going straight into the workforce has also fallen, from over 10% in 2018/19 to 8.7% in 2019/20.

And girls are more likely to head to university than boys.

More than half (55%) of girls — compared to 40% of boys — went on to take degree courses.

The statistics reveal a stark difference remains in the destinations of those leaving grammar schools compared to non-grammars.

Almost 76% of grammar school pupils head to university once they have completed their A-levels, with just 26% of non-grammar school pupils joining them. Again, girls outperformed boys, with 82% of grammar school girls qualifying for a place at university compared with 70% of boys.

And when the religion of pupils was considered, 44% of Protestant school leavers went on to university compared with 51.7% of Catholics.

Protestant boys performed worst at A-level, with 38.9% gaining three or more grades A*-C. That’s compared to 65.6% of Catholic girls gaining similar qualifications.

Most non-grammar pupils take the higher education/vocational route, with 40% heading to college.

Only a quarter (25.9%) go to university.

The number of pupils leaving school with three or more A-levels at grades A*-C is continuing to rise rapidly.

In 2014 the figure stood at 38.2% of all pupils, and that has now risen to 52.2% for 2019/20 — an increase of 14%.

Boys again lag behind girls in A-levels, with 43% of boys gaining three of more top grade A-levels compared to 62% of girls.

At GCSE level the proportion of school leavers achieving at least five grades at A*-C or equivalent has increased by 4.9% from 2018/19 (86.4%) and by 10.2% from five years ago (81.1% in 2014/15) to 91.3% in 2019/20.

Other key figures revealed that 76.2% of school leavers achieved at least five GCSEs at grades A*-C or equivalent, including GCSE English and Maths, an increase of 5.4% from 2018/19 and up 10.2% since 2014/15.

The proportion of free school meal entitled school leavers achieving at least five GCSEs at grades A*-C or equivalent increased by 6.2% from 49.5% in 2018/19 to 55.7% in 2019/20.

Of those who end up going to university, 74.5% of boys end up attending university in Northern Ireland, with 72.9% of girls opting to stay at home.

Just over a quarter (25.1%) of girls head to Great Britain, while 23.2% of boys head across the water.

More Protestant pupils (29.5%) head to Great Britain than Catholic (18.3%).

Broken down by area, Lisburn and Castlereagh produces the best results at both A-level and GCSE, while Causeway Coast and Glens is worst performing at A-level. Pupils in Mid and East Antrim rank lowest when it comes to achieving five GCSEs.