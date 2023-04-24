Fivemiletown school facing closure gets almost 10k signatures on support petition

St Mary’s Fivemiletown pupils Orla Stewart, Thomas Elliott, Cailin Foy and Tyler O’Neill preparing the boxes of letters and petitions for submission to the Department of Education

A Co Tyrone primary school which faces closure at the end of the current school year has gathered almost 10,000 signatures of support for its campaign to remain a part of the community.

The parents, pupils and teachers at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown are facing an anxious wait to learn whether their campaign will save the school.

Parent and member of the board of governors Mairaid Kelly has now called on the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) to listen to the voices of the community and reverse the decision to close the school.

“It’s incredible that we’ve submitted the largest petition on record against a primary school closure, with over 8,950 signatures from people who want to save St Mary’s,” she said.

Rural primary schools have been looking over their shoulders since the EA designated 105 pupils as the minimum sustainability threshold outside the main cities of Belfast and Londonderry, leaving almost 250 primary schools under the ‘sustainable’ figure.

At St Mary’s, which is not in financial deficit, pupil numbers have risen from 32 in 2021/22 to 42 in 2022/23, and a further surge in applications means it will reach 48 this September, if the school remains operational.

CCMS has said the school is not sustainable and, through the EA, formally proposed closure from August 2023.

“Any decision on the proposal will be made by the education minister/permanent secretary following the completion of the consultation process,” it added, but has encouraged “all interested parties to engage with the statutory consultation process currently underway”.

“We know that hundreds of letters have been submitted to the Department of Education, detailing the contribution of, and need for, a strong, small school like ours within our community,” said Ms Kelly.

“But those letters didn’t just come from parents and staff; they came from local employers who recognise the need for our school to continue to deliver education for all of the children in the area.

“They came from Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh Councils, who are deeply concerned about another potential erosion of rural services.

“And they came from elected representatives and candidates from Sinn Fein, DUP, SDLP, UUP, Alliance and a range of independents who want the fact that our school enrolment is rising, and we remain financially viable, to be given due consideration through this process.

“A few weeks ago, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against this proposal,” she added.

“Many of them were parents, all of whom want the best for their children. If St Mary’s was unable to achieve the very best for our children, we wouldn’t be fighting so passionately for its retention.

“We know that the range of curricular and extra-curricular activity, and support offered by highly skilled staff, benefits all of our children and enables them to strive to achieve their best.

“We also discovered that our school had seen the highest percentage growth in enrolment of any Catholic primary school in Northern Ireland, with an even higher number of admissions coming this September. At a time when primary school enrolment is falling, this really is a remarkable achievement and testament to the strengths of small schools like ours.

“All that remains now is to see whether this consultation has been a genuine exercise of trying to understand and determine whether this proposal is sound,” she said.

“If the consultation responses throughout this relentlessly positive campaign are given due consideration, then we are confident that no one could take the decision to close our school, on the basis of the extensive evidence we have provided to demonstrate our continued sustainability both now and into the future.

“This is not simply a ‘hearts and minds’ argument; this is a deeply concerning example of public policy being misinterpreted and misapplied and we hope the department now steps in to right the wrongs of this process.”

School principal Brian McCloskey said there is a tremendous opportunity to expand the school, which he would like to see explored.

“We want to be discussing our proposal to develop a special educational needs unit, which is so badly needed in the Clogher Valley area, with families having to travel to Enniskillen, Omagh or Dungannon to access additional support for their children,” he said.

“We know that would be hugely beneficial for children, but the powers that be simply refuse to consider it.”

The statutory objection period for responses to the consultation closed on Monday, April 24.

To date, no petition over a school closure has registered more than 4,000 signatures.