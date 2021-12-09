Flexible school starting age in Northern Ireland could be available from next year

Parents applying for primary and pre-school places for their children next year could be the first to be permitted to defer their youngster’s education for a year.

Yesterday, the Department of Education said there was optimism that new legislation could be in place before the end of the current Assembly mandate.

Department official Dr Suzanne Kingon told MLAs progress was already being made towards allowing parents who will be registering their children for school places in January to be the first to be able to use the school flexible starting age legislation.

In 2014, a Department plan to introduce flexibility was halted by then Education Minister John O’Dowd, who said there was not enough time to pass the legislation before Assembly elections.

Last June, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen reaffirmed a commitment by her predecessor Peter Weir to introduce a flexible school starting age before the end of the current Stormont mandate.

The Department has been consulting on what changes would allow flexibility for younger children born between April 1 and 1 July 1 to defer starting primary school for one year.

But there had again been fears that any progress would be derailed, with Assembly elections limiting the time for any bill to proceed through Stormont.

“If the law is changed, the law is changed,” Dr Kingon told Stormont’s Education Committee.

“It remains extremely difficult and challenging but possible if accelerated passage is granted, and we’re working to develop a timetable in terms of bringing the bill forward.

“A lot obviously depends on Executive agreement and getting the bill through the relevant stages of the Assembly in a timely fashion, but it is our aim to do that.”

Most children will continue to start primary school at the usual time; however, the new flexibility would allow the youngest children to defer starting pre-school and then primary school for one year.

These children would then start pre-school in the September following their fourth birthday and in primary school in September following their fifth birthday. Flexibility would be available on parental request and would not involve an educational assessment.

Launching the consultation last month, the Education Minister said: “I am fully committed to introducing greater flexibility in school starting age and I understand that this is a genuine concern for parents of children born later in the academic year.

“Northern Ireland has excellent schools and a well-regarded play-based curriculum in the early years of primary school. The vast majority of children regardless of their age within their class thrive at primary school.

“However, some parents feel that starting school shortly after their fourth birthday is not right for their very young child. They have concerns around issues such as social skills, emotional readiness, the longer school day and independence in personal care.”

The consultation period is scheduled to run until January 4.