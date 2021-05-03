Former Castle High School site in north Belfast will continue to accommodate other organisations

Fears were raised after an Education Authority (EA) decision to use the Fortwilliam site to expand SEN capacity by 120 pupils from September 2021.

A decision to open a temporary special education school on the site of the former Castle High School in north Belfast should not jeopardise the future of the other organisations who use the premises.

Fears were raised after an Education Authority (EA) decision to use the Fortwilliam site to expand SEN capacity by 120 pupils from September 2021.

City of Belfast School of Music is already based in the former school building, which closed in 2009.

An Education Authority (EA) spokesperson said: “EA is temporarily re-purposing part of the Fortwilliam Centre in order to increase provision for pupils with special educational needs in Belfast.

“At this stage, it is likely that the majority of services that currently operate from the Fortwilliam Centre will continue to do so.”

Pre-Covid the Fortwilliam campus would have been alive daily with children coming for lessons, orchestral, band and ensemble rehearsals, recitals.

It has also accommodated other Education specialists, Board of Governor meetings, interviews and courses for over 10 years.

An extra 250 places for special education students will need to be found this September and there have been repeated calls for a new special school to serve the growing number of pupils seeking to attend. Around 120 of those places will be earmarked for the Castle High School site.

Some 300 pupils were left without a place in September 2020, and the number of pupils attending special schools has increased by about 1,200 in the past five years

In total there are around 6,400 pupils currently enrolled in school across Northern Ireland.

It is understood around half of the children in the new facility will be post-primary pupils from Harberton Special School in south Belfast, creating a new Harberton North campus.

The EA said they were aiming to ensure demand for places was met in 2021.

“EA is increasing capacity pressures over a number of years across special schools and specialist provisions in mainstream for September 2021,” it said.

“During the 2015/16 to 2019/20 period the profile of pupil need has changed significantly with an increase of 37% of pupils now presenting with very significant intellectual or cognitive impairments placed in special schools.

“This has been a contributing factor in relation to the increased demand for special school places.”