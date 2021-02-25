Foster accused of 'going on solo run' over return of pupils

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned of the dangers of pupils returning to the classroom too quickly.

It came ahead of the Education Minister making a written statement to the Assembly on the matter today.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Peter Weir, the Education Minister, have urged the Executive to revisit the plan, with Mrs Foster saying she is determined to "build consensus" around a more rapid reopening.

But the Health Minister said he believed the decision reached by the Executive last week, with P1 to P3 returning on March 8 and exam years 12 to 14 on March 22 as primary pupils revert to remote learning, was the correct one.

"As a father of two primary school children I want to see our schools open as much as anyone else, but I want to see that happen when it's safe and sensible to do so," Mr Swann said.

"The medical and scientific advice was to act with caution. Whilst I note that England has decided to open all schools from March 8, it is also important to recognise that Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have all decided something else.

"We should not apologise for taking our own decisions. The gradual step by step approach agreed collectively by the Executive I believe was the correct one.

"There is always a danger that some people will jump to the conclusion that the danger has passed.

"I don't want to look a devastated family in the eye and say sorry because we opened up too soon."

Earlier, Sinn Fein education spokesperson Pat Sheehan said warnings of health advisers should be heeded.

And the UUP's Robbie Butler said it would be 'unforgivable" if an early return to school resulted in another full lockdown.

Mr Sheehan addded: "The First Minister has called for that position to be revisited, going on a solo run, trying to change policy on the hoof. And all because England decided they were going to send all their schools back. It beggars belief that anyone would want to follow the English model given how abysmally they have handled the pandemic."

Meanwhile, the chair of a leading trade union has written directly to the Health Minister saying there is "simply no excuse" for not vaccinating all teaching staff if getting children back into schools is a priority.

Maxine Murphy-Higgins, of the NIC-ICTU Education Trade Union Group, said it was "regrettable and frustrating" that the steps have not yet been taken to show the Executive's "genuine commitment to limiting the risk of further disruption to children's education".

In her letter to Robin Swann, Ms Murphy-Higgins said: "It is vital that the NI Executive recognises that it has already lost the trust of many education workers and needs to do much more to win the confidence of the sector," she wrote.

"Vaccinating education staff can be done now if there is the political will to do so. There is simply no excuse and no reason to not do so."