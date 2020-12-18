Free period products for Northern Ireland local schools

Education Minister Peter Weir has announced that period products will be made freely available to pupils here.

The pilot is expected to cost £2.6m over three years, and will launch in the 2021/22 academic year in all schools with female learners.

Mr Weir said: "I welcome today's decision by the Executive to support my proposal to fund a pilot scheme to address period poverty in schools.

"Nobody should miss out on their education because they cannot afford or access these essential products.

"Providing free period products will help pupils manage their periods confidently at school, reduce anxiety and stress and enable students to focus on their learning."

Period poverty campaigner Ellie Massey, a Year 13 student at Strathearn School, said: "I am now very pleased that the minister and the Executive have announced a pilot scheme to address period poverty."