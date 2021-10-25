Fresh delay to new Ulster University campus

A proposed move of staff and students to a new multi million pound campus of Ulster University in Belfast city centre has been further delayed.

Courses were due to start at the £363.9m campus in January next year, but supply issues in the building trade have forced a further delay to the project, which is already years behind schedule.

Mounting costs, issues over construction and now supply chain issues have all delayed the project, which had initially been due to open in 2018 at a cost of £254m.

Now £100m over budget, and having lost Lagan Construction Group, which was part of the joint venture in construction the new premises, to administration in March 2018, the further delay will see the majority of courses remain at the current Jordanstown campus for the remainder of this academic year.

Staff and students have been notified of the delay in internal correspondence, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, from pro-vice chancellor Prof Alastair Adair.

“This phased process of completion, handover and onboarding, will now continue in controlled phases throughout the current academic year,” he said.

“For operational readiness and simplicity, the vast majority of semester two teaching will continue on our Jordanstown campus, enabling firm and precise timetabling to be available for staff and students.

“Whilst we share the disappointment of staff and students at this extended timeframe for onboarding, we must also acknowledge the real issues that are affecting supply chains around the world.

“Despite their best efforts, our contractor Sacyr Somague has encountered significant challenges in this regard, leading to this slight delay.”

About 15,000 students and staff are eventually expected to be based in the new Belfast campus, bringing a huge economic boost to the city centre.

The university also said that staff and students would have the option to transfer from Jordanstown to Belfast as more parts of the building became available.

Free bus or rail transport to Jordanstown for about 2,500 students will continued to be paid for by the university “until the student’s place of study relocates to the Belfast campus”.

It’s understood some staff at Jordanstown had recently been told to pack up their offices to move to the Belfast campus in January.

However, they have now been told that the timescale for their move has changed.

“The new campus will deliver a progressive student experience in a state-of-the art city centre campus, benefitting from innovative learning spaces at the forefront of higher education,” the correspondence added.