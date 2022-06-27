Frustrated teachers step up strike threat, with ongoing pay dispute set to escalate

Teachers have taken a further step towards all-out strike action after the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said it will ballot members over an ongoing pay dispute.

Earlier this month, members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) voted overwhelmingly in favour of action short of strike. Principals have said they will not accept another year of pay cuts, after rejecting an offer in February.

That offer amounted to an average of 2.49% over two years, though not all would be able to avail of it immediately.

At the end of May, a ballot of members by teachers union NASUWT resulted in 81% in support of strike action, with 98% in support of action short of strike action.

Now, INTO has thrown further weight behind the dispute in response to the continued lack of progress in achieving a decent and fair pay uplift for teachers and in the face of the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

INTO Northern Secretary Gerry Murphy said there was now no option but to seek a mandate for industrial action from its membership.

“It has become increasingly obvious to INTO members that talking to the employers and Department of Education is not working when it comes to resolving the current pay dispute,” he said.

“We must listen to our members, who are rightly demanding we take industrial action to force the employers and the department to get into serious negotiations.

“It is perfectly understandable that members are increasingly frustrated and angry with what they see as complete inaction by the department and the employers. They are fed up to the back teeth with being taken for granted and having their goodwill exploited.

“Therefore, they will have the opportunity, early in the new term, to target their frustration and anger by participating in a ballot for industrial action.”

Mr Murphy's comments were further endorsed by INTO Northern Committee chair Marie O’Shea, who said in her communications with members that she is being personally told by many teachers that they are already at breaking point.

“Members are telling me they cannot any longer simply get by on their current salaries,” she said.

“I live and work in a rural community in west Fermanagh and many of our members in this area have seen their fuel costs effectively double for the necessary journeys to and from their schools. Members all across the North are finding it impossible to make ends meet in the face of escalating costs associated with energy and food.

“Our members are deserving of a decent and fair pay rise — a pay rise which takes account of price inflation and one which truly reflects, and indeed rewards, their contribution in keeping the education system functioning in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which hasn’t gone away.”

INTO will ballot members early in September seeking support to commence a campaign of industrial action up to and including strike action.