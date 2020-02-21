Frustration as much-delayed Omagh education campus goes £55m over budget

Former Secretary of State Karen Bradley (right) on the site of the Strule Shared Education Campus with John Smith of the SSEC Programme and Jennifer Morgan, Strule construction director, in June 2018

The opening of Northern Ireland's largest shared education campus is facing further delays as costs soar to £215m - £55m above the original estimate.

Strule Campus, set on the 140-acre former Lisanelly military base in Omagh, Co Tyrone, was originally scheduled to open this year at a cost of £160m.

However, it now looks like it will be at least another four years before all 4,000 pupils will be relocated.

While the then Secretary of State Karen Bradley said in 2018 that the UK Government would provide £140m of the cost of the project, it is unclear where the funding for the additional costs will come from.

One school - Arvalee School and Resource Centre - is already on site. However, students and staff at Loreto Grammar, Omagh High, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy and Christian Brothers Grammar, are still waiting on a moving date.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, a member of the Stormont Education Committee, said the project's soaring cost was "concerning".

"It is disappointing that work has not yet begun on completing the Strule Campus and that we've witnessed delay after delay along the process," he said.

"The scheme has now been pushed back to 2024, and I've seen little done in the three years of no Stormont.

"These delays have bound to have escalated the cost of the project with £45m already spent and only one school moved in. It's therefore concerning that the budget has continued to rise yet the project hasn't even got off the ground.

"The people of Omagh, teachers, parents and the public alike, have been let down. Schools have bought into this scheme, promised state-of-the-art facilities. But these promises have now fallen foul due to political ineptitude.

"I will continue to push the minister and his department to prioritise this project and make it a top priority. This scheme needs to be delivered and it's about time Omagh town got some investment after decades of neglect."

The additional costs, which had not been budgeted for in the original business plan, means a revised plan will need to come before Education Minister Peter Weir.

Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone Orfhlaith Begley said that while Mr Weir reassured her the Strule Campus is among his priorities, she is also frustrated by the lack of movement.

She said "The continued delays are extremely frustrating and there is an onus on the department to maintain the current school sites so that they do not fall into a state of disrepair.

"Unfortunately, due to delays forced by procurement issues, projected costs of the entire project are now estimated at £215m, which has required an addendum to the business case.

"However, the minister says he is confident he will be in a position to sign off on this within a few weeks and is hopeful construction work will begin next year with a final completion target for 2024.

"Given the anticipated completion date has been delayed, there is an onus on the council and the Executive to take this into consideration for the future planning for Omagh town centre."

Ms Begley said her party will continue to press the minister to make sure the project will not face further delays beyond 2024.

She continued: "The delivery of this groundbreaking project will see the schools having state-of-the-art facilities while also enabling pupils to benefit from the opportunities provided through enhanced collaboration and sharing.

"The Strule Shared Education Campus will bring social, economic and most importantly educational benefits for our young people."

The Department of Education was asked from where the additional costs of £55m arose and if the £140m UK Government contribution was secure, but no one was available for comment.