Full list of Northern Ireland schools affected by strike action over pay
Parents have been warned to expect disruption to children’s education across Northern Ireland due to industrial action this week.
The Education Authority said that while the majority of schools, youth and other EA services are expected to operate as normal or with minimal disruption, “it is likely that the strike action will have an impact on some transport, school meals and cleaning services”.
They added: “It is also anticipated that there could be disruption to a number of Special Schools, particularly in the Greater Belfast area, as regular transport for children may not be available, and there may also be a number of Classroom Assistants taking part in Unite’s Industrial action.
“The EA will endeavour to keep parents, children and young people informed on the latest updates via Industrial Action Updates page on our website and our social media channels. Schools will also do their best as far as possible to communicate out any key information through their own channels.”
The stoppage will take place after a pay offer of 1.75% for the year 2021-22 was rejected, which the Unite union says would mean “another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.
Unite says that council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.
Industrial action is taking place from today until Sunday, March 27.
It is expected there will be much disruption to school transport.
The EA said disruption to its yellow bus services will be localised “but we are anticipating particular disruption to services operating in the greater Belfast and Enniskillen areas, as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid and East Antrim Council areas from 21-25 March”.
It added: “We’re working hard to minimise disruption, however, there is extremely limited capacity to provide cover and so parents, particularly in these areas, are therefore advised to have alternative transport arrangements in place for these dates.
“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents where possible if transport routes will be disrupted through their school messaging service.
“Translink services and private hire bus and taxi services will not be directly impacted by this action.”
A Transport Helpline on 028 9598 5959 is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm and closed for lunch from 1.00pm to 1.45pm.
The EA said there may be some disruption to the availability of meals in some schools “especially in the Greater Belfast, Lisburn and Dundonald areas”.
“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents, where possible, if meals will not be served through their school messaging service,” it said.
“A number of mitigations will be put in place, including if required, restricting school menus; utilising other school kitchens if production in particular schools are impacted; looking at alternative forms of transport to deliver meals to schools; asking pupils to bring in a packed lunch to schools; and also providing packed lunches directly to schools for distribution.”
The will be particular disruption to some Special Schools, the EA said, “as regular transport for children may not be available as a result of the strike action. There may also be a number of classroom assistants taking part in Unite’s industrial action”.
“The EA is working closely with any potentially impacted schools to mitigate any disruption to learning, and schools will be communicating directly with parents,” it said.
There is also likely to be some disruption to a number of Youth Services.
This includes youth provision across local communities in youth centres, area projects and outdoor leaning centres.
“The EA Youth Service are working to mitigate the impact of the strike action, ensuring that youth centres remain open with programmes continuing to be delivered,” the statement continued.
“We anticipate that attendance will be reviewed in areas effected so that staff ratios are maintained and the quality youth work is delivered.
Council services are also affected.
Local authorities say that bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be the worst hit.
Some recycling services and centres will not be able to operate during the strike action, as well as street cleaning. Some parks and play areas may also be affected.
More information is available at www.eani.org.uk/industrialactionupdates
Commenting as school transport in Northern Ireland is due to be disrupted this week due to strike action, Dr Graham Gault, director of school leaders' union NAHT(NI), said:
"The fact that Unite’s industrial dispute over the government pay offer has progressed to strike action represents a complete failure of the employing authorities to seriously address their very legitimate concerns. These workers have simply been left with no alternative.
"Because it is both unacceptable and hugely disappointing that children, particularly our most vulnerable children, will be impacted by this breakdown, NAHT(NI) calls for government to immediately reopen negotiations towards a fair settlement to put this lamentable situation behind us."
Schools impacted:
Belfast
Glenveagh Special School
Cedar Lodge Special School
Fleming Fulton School
Harberton Special School
Mitchell House Special School
Oakwood Assessment Centre
St Gerard’s Education Resource Centre
All Enniskillen Post Primary Schools
St Patrick’s Primary School Mullunanaskea
Holy Trinity Primary School, Ennskillen
St Columban’s Primary School, Belcoo
Maguiresbridge Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School Maguiresbridge
St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea
St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin
St Naile’s Primary School, Enniskillen
St Mary’s Primary School, Teemore
Newtownbutler Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School, Lisnaskea
Irvinestown Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School Irvinestown
Ballinamallard Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School Newtownbutler
Newtownbutler Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School Mullymesker
Jones Memorial Primary School, Enniskillen
Devenish College
Enniskillen Royal Grammar School
Mount Lourdes Grammar School
St Michael’s College Enniskillen
Enniskillen Model Primary School
St Ronan’s Primary School
Moat Primary School
Lisbellaw Primary School
Tattygar Primary School
St Macartan’s Primary School, Rosslea
Maguiresbridge Primary School
Cumber Claudy Primary School
St Colmcille’s Primary School, Claudy
St Patrick/St Brigid’s College, Claudy
Willowbridge Special School
Rossmar Special School
St Brigids Primary School, Magherafelt
Knockloughrim Primary School
St Patrick’s Primary School Rasharkin
Rasharkin Primary School
Carrowreagh Primary School
St Patrick’s Primary School, Loughgiel
St Anne’s Primary School, Corkey, Ballymena
Bushvalley Primary School
St Patrick’s Primary School Maghera
Groggan Primary School, Randalstown
The Randalstown Post Primary School Feeder Service
Riverside Special School, Antrim
Castle Tower Special School, Ballymena
Sandelford Special School, Coleraine
Roddensvale Special School, Larne
Moyle Primary School
Rostulla Special School, Newtownabbey
Thornfield Special School, Newtownabbey
Jordanstown School
Portaferry Integrated Primary School
St Columbas College, Portaferry
St Mary’s Primary School, Portaferry
Kircubbin Integrated Primary School
Riverdale Primary School, Legacurry
McKinney Primary School, Dundrod, Lisburn
Beechlawn Special School, Hillsborough
St Malachy’s High School, Castlewellan
St Malachy’s Primary School, Kilcoo
St Macartan’s Primary School, Downpatrick
St Colmcille’s High School, Crossgar
Clifton Special School
Tor Bank Special School, Dundonald
Longstone Special School, Dundonald
Knockevin Special School, Downpatrick
Taughmonagh Primary School
Parkview Special School, Lisburn
Killard House Special School
Strangford College
Regent House Grammar School
Belvoir Park Primary School
Knockbreda Primary School
Cregagh Primary School