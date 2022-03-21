Full list of Northern Ireland schools affected by strike action over pay

Unite the Union members outside a council owned recycling centre on the Ormeau road in Belfast (Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Unite the Union members pictured outside The Housing Executive offices in Adelaide street Belfast in an attempt to get better working conditions and wages due to the rising costs of living. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Unite the Union members pictured outside the Housing Executive offices in Adelaide street Belfast in an attempt to get better working conditions and wages due to the rising costs of living. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Education authority buses parked at Agnes street in Belfast as drivers strike for better pay and working conditions (Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Parents have been warned to expect disruption to children’s education across Northern Ireland due to industrial action this week.

The Education Authority said that while the majority of schools, youth and other EA services are expected to operate as normal or with minimal disruption, “it is likely that the strike action will have an impact on some transport, school meals and cleaning services”.

They added: “It is also anticipated that there could be disruption to a number of Special Schools, particularly in the Greater Belfast area, as regular transport for children may not be available, and there may also be a number of Classroom Assistants taking part in Unite’s Industrial action.

“The EA will endeavour to keep parents, children and young people informed on the latest updates via Industrial Action Updates page on our website and our social media channels. Schools will also do their best as far as possible to communicate out any key information through their own channels.”

The stoppage will take place after a pay offer of 1.75% for the year 2021-22 was rejected, which the Unite union says would mean “another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.

Unite says that council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

Industrial action is taking place from today until Sunday, March 27.

Unite the Union members pictured outside The Housing Executive offices in Adelaide street Belfast in an attempt to get better working conditions and wages due to the rising costs of living. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

It is expected there will be much disruption to school transport.

The EA said disruption to its yellow bus services will be localised “but we are anticipating particular disruption to services operating in the greater Belfast and Enniskillen areas, as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid and East Antrim Council areas from 21-25 March”.

It added: “We’re working hard to minimise disruption, however, there is extremely limited capacity to provide cover and so parents, particularly in these areas, are therefore advised to have alternative transport arrangements in place for these dates.

“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents where possible if transport routes will be disrupted through their school messaging service.

“Translink services and private hire bus and taxi services will not be directly impacted by this action.”

A Transport Helpline on 028 9598 5959 is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm and closed for lunch from 1.00pm to 1.45pm.

The EA said there may be some disruption to the availability of meals in some schools “especially in the Greater Belfast, Lisburn and Dundonald areas”.

“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents, where possible, if meals will not be served through their school messaging service,” it said.

“A number of mitigations will be put in place, including if required, restricting school menus; utilising other school kitchens if production in particular schools are impacted; looking at alternative forms of transport to deliver meals to schools; asking pupils to bring in a packed lunch to schools; and also providing packed lunches directly to schools for distribution.”

The will be particular disruption to some Special Schools, the EA said, “as regular transport for children may not be available as a result of the strike action. There may also be a number of classroom assistants taking part in Unite’s industrial action”.

“The EA is working closely with any potentially impacted schools to mitigate any disruption to learning, and schools will be communicating directly with parents,” it said.

There is also likely to be some disruption to a number of Youth Services.

This includes youth provision across local communities in youth centres, area projects and outdoor leaning centres.

“The EA Youth Service are working to mitigate the impact of the strike action, ensuring that youth centres remain open with programmes continuing to be delivered,” the statement continued.

“We anticipate that attendance will be reviewed in areas effected so that staff ratios are maintained and the quality youth work is delivered.

Unite the Union members outside a council owned recycling centre on the Ormeau road in Belfast (Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Council services are also affected.

Local authorities say that bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be the worst hit.

Some recycling services and centres will not be able to operate during the strike action, as well as street cleaning. Some parks and play areas may also be affected.

More information is available at www.eani.org.uk/industrialactionupdates

Commenting as school transport in Northern Ireland is due to be disrupted this week due to strike action, Dr Graham Gault, director of school leaders' union NAHT(NI), said:

"The fact that Unite’s industrial dispute over the government pay offer has progressed to strike action represents a complete failure of the employing authorities to seriously address their very legitimate concerns. These workers have simply been left with no alternative.

"Because it is both unacceptable and hugely disappointing that children, particularly our most vulnerable children, will be impacted by this breakdown, NAHT(NI) calls for government to immediately reopen negotiations towards a fair settlement to put this lamentable situation behind us."

Schools impacted:

Belfast

Glenveagh Special School

Cedar Lodge Special School

Fleming Fulton School

Harberton Special School

Mitchell House Special School

Oakwood Assessment Centre

St Gerard’s Education Resource Centre

All Enniskillen Post Primary Schools

St Patrick’s Primary School Mullunanaskea

Holy Trinity Primary School, Ennskillen

St Columban’s Primary School, Belcoo

Maguiresbridge Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School Maguiresbridge

St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea

St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin

St Naile’s Primary School, Enniskillen

St Mary’s Primary School, Teemore

Newtownbutler Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School, Lisnaskea

Irvinestown Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School Irvinestown

Ballinamallard Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School Newtownbutler

Newtownbutler Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School Mullymesker

Jones Memorial Primary School, Enniskillen

Devenish College

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

Mount Lourdes Grammar School

St Michael’s College Enniskillen

Enniskillen Model Primary School

St Ronan’s Primary School

Moat Primary School

Lisbellaw Primary School

Tattygar Primary School

St Macartan’s Primary School, Rosslea

Maguiresbridge Primary School

Cumber Claudy Primary School

St Colmcille’s Primary School, Claudy

St Patrick/St Brigid’s College, Claudy

Willowbridge Special School

Rossmar Special School

St Brigids Primary School, Magherafelt

Knockloughrim Primary School

St Patrick’s Primary School Rasharkin

Rasharkin Primary School

Carrowreagh Primary School

St Patrick’s Primary School, Loughgiel

St Anne’s Primary School, Corkey, Ballymena

Bushvalley Primary School

St Patrick’s Primary School Maghera

Groggan Primary School, Randalstown

The Randalstown Post Primary School Feeder Service

Riverside Special School, Antrim

Castle Tower Special School, Ballymena

Sandelford Special School, Coleraine

Roddensvale Special School, Larne

Moyle Primary School

Rostulla Special School, Newtownabbey

Thornfield Special School, Newtownabbey

Jordanstown School

Portaferry Integrated Primary School

St Columbas College, Portaferry

St Mary’s Primary School, Portaferry

Kircubbin Integrated Primary School

Riverdale Primary School, Legacurry

McKinney Primary School, Dundrod, Lisburn

Beechlawn Special School, Hillsborough

St Malachy’s High School, Castlewellan

St Malachy’s Primary School, Kilcoo

St Macartan’s Primary School, Downpatrick

St Colmcille’s High School, Crossgar

Clifton Special School

Tor Bank Special School, Dundonald

Longstone Special School, Dundonald

Knockevin Special School, Downpatrick

Taughmonagh Primary School

Parkview Special School, Lisburn

Killard House Special School

Strangford College

Regent House Grammar School

Belvoir Park Primary School

Knockbreda Primary School

Cregagh Primary School