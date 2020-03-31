Full list of Northern Ireland schools open for supervision during coronavirus crisis

A list of schools which are open for the educational supervision of vulnerable children and key workers' children is now online.

Schools are open only to allow staff to organise remote learning for their pupils and to make provision for supervised learning for these children up to the end of Year 10.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: "Schools are only open as a last resort option for vulnerable children and the children of key workers who cannot be accommodated elsewhere during the day.

"To date, the number of children in schools for supervised learning remains low and I am grateful that parents and carers are acting responsibly by sourcing alternative arrangements.

"However, I am aware of a small number of cases where key workers' children have not been able to access school premises."

The Education Authority has also created a school placement request form. This form is for key workers to request supervised learning for their child in an available school setting, if their normal school is not open.

The list of schools open for educational supervision is available at www.education-ni.gov.uk/publications/schools-open- supervised-learning-key-workers- children-and-vulnerable-children

The key worker school placement request is available at www.eani.org.uk/key-workers