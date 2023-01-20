Funding crisis will grow even worse, warns Education Authority chief

The Education Authority’s (EA) chief executive has said that the financial crisis in schools is only going to get worse.

Sara Long said she had done all she could to protect the education of children and young people, but reiterated it was highly unlikely that the EA would be able to make the cuts required by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris’s budget.

Following its publication, the EA was directed to identify measures to plug a forecast £110m funding gap and to deliver a balanced budget before the end of this March.

The secretary of state said the Stormont stalemate meant stepping in and setting a plan was his only option, but the cuts to the education sector have been widely criticised.

The leaders of the seven main governing bodies on Friday took the unprecedented step of writing to Mr Heaton-Harris and civil service chief Jayne Brady to express their concerns.

Ms Long said the financial challenges would “continue to increase at pace” this year and into next.

“We have done everything to protect children and young people’s learning as far as possible in these extremely challenging circumstances,” she added.

“While we are very mindful of our responsibilities to endeavour to stay within the allocated resources, we remain very concerned about the ever-growing and unprecedented pressures facing education.

“[These will] carry into the next financial year, and [this could have a] detrimental and significant impact... for example, on the day-to-day running of schools, special educational needs, transport and catering, and ultimately on the educational experience and outcomes of our children and young people.”

The EA said it had “carefully considered a number of proposals to make savings”, including reductions in services.

However, it assessed that the majority of the options available to save such a large amount in fewer than three months of the remaining financial year would lead to “highly unacceptable and detrimental risks to children and young people, and therefore could not be recommended for implementation”.

Further proposals that were presented and approved at a board meeting on January 17 have now been submitted to the Department of Education for consideration.

“As a result, while we continue to work with Department of Education in relation to the pressures facing the system, it is highly unlikely a balanced budget can be delivered by the EA in 2022/23,” Ms Long said.

EA board chair Barry Mulholland said the funding to adequately deliver many core frontline and support services was simply unavailable.

He explained: “There has been chronic under-investment in education over the last 10 years.

“Had the education budget simply risen by the rate of inflation from 2010/11, the budget in 2022/23 would be £150m greater than it currently is.

“In addition, spend per pupil in Northern Ireland is lower than England, Scotland and Wales, and there has been an over-reliance on monitoring rounds from Stormont to break even.

“This unprecedented situation can only be fixed by sustained investment in education, continued transformation of critical services, including special educational needs, and greater recognition of the significantly important role education plays in shaping, investing and protecting the future of our children and young people, and of the immeasurable impact education has on the economy and wider society.

“I would urge our politicians to do everything that they can to champion education and to secure sustainable funding moving forward.

“I would also like to pay tribute to school leaders who are continuing to manage their schools in the most challenging of circumstances.”