Funding fears for future of education programmes due to Stormont budget impasse

The immediate future of several education programmes have been thrown into chaos with officials unable to confirm if funding will be available after the financial year ends on March 31.

Doubts have been cast over funding for projects, including the Engage programme, which aims to limit any long-term impact of Covid lockdowns on education by supporting pupils in individual or small group settings.

Schemes for special educational needs and the primary school counselling service could also be affected, in addition to the Holiday Hunger free schools meals service, as revealed earlier this week.

With no draft budget yet agreed due to the collapse of the Executive, the Department of Education has now written to all schools to inform principals that the Healthy Happy Minds pilot project, which was providing counselling services to primary school children, may not be able to continue due to continuing financial uncertainty.

Dr Graham Gault, director of National Association of Head Teachers NI, also raised concerns over the future of the Engage programme.

“Hundreds of teachers have been employed and many thousands of children have been positively impacted by the Engage programme, which has been in place in Northern Ireland since September 2020,” said Mr Gault.

“We are now, however, less than a fortnight from the end of the financial year and there remains no confirmation about whether this funding stream is going to continue or not.

“The same is true for the millions of pounds of funding that has been in place to support SEN (special educational needs) work in schools and, indeed, the £5m fund for the primary counselling pilot, which, whilst problematic, has supported the mental health of many hundreds of young children.

“Government must surely, by now, be aware that school leaders cannot plan or deliver learning, teaching and safeguarding in such a hap-hazard, last-minute way. There are employment issues attached to these funds, there are significant logistical arrangements that need to be put in place and, most importantly, there are children and young people whose support mechanisms are dependent on these monies.

"Government officials, in no uncertain terms, need to move quickly.”

Earlier this week the Department's financial director Gary Fair warned that ‘difficult decisions’ would have to be made by the Minister in the next week.

And in a letter to principals this week, the Department’s Angela Kane, from the Pupil Support Team confirmed the primary counselling service is one of those schemes in doubt.

She stated that “the Department is not currently in a position to confirm budgets for 2022-23, though I can advise that a funding pressure has been submitted to cover these additional costs. Any funding commitment will therefore be subject to the outcome of the 2022-23 Budget process.”