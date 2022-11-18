Funeral held for ‘inspirational peacemaker’ Dr Eamon Phoenix

Pacemaker Press 18/11/22 Alban Maginness at the funeral of historian Eamon Phoenix at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast on Friday. Dr Phoenix was an academic at Stranmillis University College, a long-term contributor to the Irish News newspaper and a familiar face on broadcast stations. He died peacefully at home in Belfast, surrounded by his family. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Dr Éamon Phoenix has been remembered as “an inspirational peacemaker” and a historian, writer and broadcaster who gave everyone in Northern Ireland “greater understanding of our shared past”.

Dr Phoenix, a lecturer at Stranmillis University College in Belfast, died earlier this week at the age of 69.

At his funeral at St Brigid’s Parish Church Derryvolgie on Friday, Fr Edward O’Donnell said the historian would be “recognised by all as a man of great integrity”.

“In various ways he touched the lives of us all,” said Fr O’Donnell.

“Because of the breadth and depth of his knowledge, together with his infectious and passionate sharing of it, through his lectures, broadcasts and publications, Éamon clearly demonstrated that history is indeed the great teacher of life.

“With his grasp of his subject, and with his very considerable skill as a communicator, he imparted to unionist and nationalist, orange and green, Protestant and Catholic, a greater understanding of our shared past.”

A political and social historian of modern Irish history, Dr Phoenix was head of lifelong learning at Stranmillis and was a frequent contributor to the media, particularly during the decade of centenaries.

From Belfast and educated at St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School and Queen’s University, he was an expert on the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and a regular contributor to a range of media organisations.

He had served as a member of the Irish Government’s Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations and the National Famine Commemoration Committee.

Fr Edward O’Donnell told mourners, including included local MP Clare Hanna, MLAs Andrew Muir and Kate Nicholl and representatives from the office of the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and President of Ireland, that the work of Dr Phoenix was had been invaluable.

“His academic legacy will be greatly treasured,” said Fr O’Donnell.

“He set us free, free from myths and misunderstandings, and free from misinformation concerning our past. He once commented ‘we have a common history but not a common memory’.

“In spite of his extraordinary academic workload, and his commitment to so many projects, Éamon’s first thoughts were always about his family,” added Fr O’Donnell.

“He liked to explain that his Huguenot ancestors came here with William of Orange, that his Presbyterian great-grandfather was the schoolmaster in Tullylish, outside Banbridge, that both of his grandfathers fought in the Great War, one being killed, the other maimed for life,

“He and his wife Alice met in Christmas 1978, “described by Éamon as the best moment of his life”,” he added.

Dr Eamon Phoenix is survived by wife Alice, daughter Mary Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.