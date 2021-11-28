Funeral of Maghera principal Francis Lagan killed by falling tree during storm to take place on Tuesday

The funeral of a Northern Ireland school principal killed after a tree hit his car during stormy weather will take place on Tuesday.

Francis Lagan has been described as “a giant of a man in his prime”.

He was principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, Co Londonderry.

His car was hit by the tree while travelling on the Dublin Road near Antrim, as Storm Arwen hit Northern Ireland on Friday.

His tragic death led to many tributes, including from Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.

A death notice said Requiem Mass for Mr Lagan would take place at 11am on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Glen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice described him as a “beloved husband” and “devoted father”.

It added that his passing was “deeply regretted” by his wife, daughters, son, father, sisters and wider family circle.

A school statement paid tribute to Mr Lagan’s “kindness and dedication”.

It said: “The governors, pupils and staff of St Mary's Glenview are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden, tragic death of our much-loved principal, Mr Lagan.

“His kindness, dedication and commitment to staff and pupils will be sorely missed.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Louise, children Rose, Alice, Beth and Frank, his father Brian, sisters Roisin, Maura, Anne and Brenda and the wider family circle.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said Mr Lagan was a “dedicated” head teacher.

She said: “I want to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Francis Lagan following his tragic death.

“I was privileged to visit his wonderful school. He was a dedicated and passionate principal and will be greatly missed.”

St Patrick's College in Maghera, where Mr Lagan was a pupil, said: "Education in South Derry has lost a giant in his prime.”

The Derry GAA country board said he was “a caring and leading figure in our community, where he helped improve the life of many young people in our schools and clubs”.

The chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Paul McLean, expressed his condolences to the Lagan family.

He said: “I had the very great pleasure of visiting St Mary’s recently and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Francis, a gentleman and a personable, dedicated, talented and popular head teacher who made me very welcome.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of Francis’ sudden and untimely death and offer my heartfelt condolences to the Lagan family, the school community and the wider community of which he was so much a part. He will be sorely missed”.

Daniel McCrossan, an SDLP member of the Assembly’s education committee, said it was a “truly terrible” tragedy.

“It is devastating to hear of such a tragedy that will be felt by people throughout the area,” he said.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Mr Lagan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Francis Lagan dedicated himself to educating our young people and was an outstanding public servant and leader of our local community.

“It is truly terrible that his life was cut short so soon.”