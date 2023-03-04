Further and higher education in Northern Ireland braces for funding cuts of 20%

Crisis meeting over 2023/24 budget sparks fears contractual obligations could not be met and student numbers will be slashed

There are fears the 2023/24 budget for further and higher education could be reduced by almost 20% after the Department for the Economy held an urgent meeting with arm’s-length bodies this week to discuss the funding crisis.

It’s understood two options for cuts were discussed, either of which would leave the already struggling sector unable to meet contractual obligations.

There are also concerns the number of places available on courses will be severely reduced if the cuts are approved.

The Department for the Economy said: “Yes, a meeting did take place on February 27...

“No budget has yet been identified, or agreed, for (20)23/24.

Read more Pupils on board as school library sets up home in double-decker

“However, in light of the well-publicised financial challenges facing all departments next year, the department has been undertaking a scenario planning exercise to model a variety of options we may face.”

Queen's University in Belfast

A source told the Belfast Telegraph: “The permanent secretary advised that two scenarios in respect of DfE are being considered: a reduction of 17% and a reduction in the region of 19%.

“The Secretary of State is seeking to agree a budget to present to Westminster within the next few weeks.

“DfE department board are not happy with the scenarios facing DfE and are in the process of writing formally to the Secretary of State, as the magnitude of cuts makes it impossible for existing contractual commitments.

“All arm’s-length bodies of DfE attended the meeting to be advised on the proposed level of cuts and discussed the implications on public services.

“The FE colleges drafted a high level impact and have issued it to DfE for consideration by the department board.

“Effectively, the additional cuts of 17% or 19% are on top of the existing £12m pressures faced by the sector, meaning a potential reduction in the region of 25% to 30% for FE colleges from April 1, 2023.”

There was a previous warning public services provided by Stormont departments could face cuts of at least £500m in 2023-24.

The Education Authority (EA) recently said it could not make what it described as “devastating” savings of £110m in the current financial year, and was modelling cuts of up to 10% in its 2023/24 budget.

The EA and schools are funded by the Department of Education, but the Department for the Economy funds higher and further education.

Both Queen’s and Ulster University have warned further cuts would mean pressure on admissions to courses for local students.

“If budget cuts were to be applied, the university would need to re-evaluate its investment plans and rebalance accordingly,” Ulster University said in December.

“But we would remain committed to working with the Department for the Economy to preserve as many higher education places for local students as possible.”