Further cases of Covid-19 confirmed at NI secondary schools

Two secondary schools in Northern Ireland are the latest to report positive cases of Covid-19.

It's understood the cases where diagnosed in pupils at De La Salle College in west Belfast and Larne Grammar School.

According to reports a sixth form pupil has tested positive for the virus at De La Salle.

In a letter to parents and guardians, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Claire White, principal of De La Salle College said a "member of the school community" has been diagnosed with the virus and advice has been sought from the Public Health Agency.

According to this advice, Mrs White said close contacts of the individual have been informed that they need to self-isolate and one classroom and study area have been closed for 72 hours to undergo a deep-clean.

Pupils and staff affected will also be be advised separately by the PHA, the letter added.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs White said she could not confirm if the individual who tested positive was a staff member or pupil due to confidentiality reasons, however she added an effective system has been put in place to deal with such situations.

Wednesday is only the second day the school has been opened fully to pupils following lockdown.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed," Mrs White concluded in her letter to parents and guardians.

Principal Jonathan Wylie

Larne Grammar school has also announced that a pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Jonathan Wylie said the pupil concerned has not been on school grounds since August 27, six days before they received their positive diagnosis

Mr Wylie said he has contacted the Education Authority and the PHA and has been advised that no further action is needed from the school.

He added that, in the event of a positive case in the school community, the PHA's contact tracing team will seek to identify those who have been in "close contact" with the individual who tested positive, i.e someone who has been within two metres of the person for more than 15 minutes from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms to 14 days after.

"On this basis, no other pupil or member of staff is required to take any further action at this time and school will continue to operate as normal," Mr Wylie said.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff remains my priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed, if necessary."

The latest confirmed cases come after positive tests at a number of schools in Northern Ireland.

On Monday Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt sent a letter to parents announcing that a Primary 3 pupil had tested positive.

Ballyclare Secondary School was unable to reopen on Monday after a pupil tested positive after being in the school on Thursday, August 20.

Two schools on the Falls Road - St Kevin's Primary and St Louise's College - previously confirmed positive cases among the school communities.