Further education becoming ‘an unaffordable luxury’ for young people

Students are “being attacked from all directions” in moves which are making education an “unaffordable luxury” according to the President of the NUS-USI students union, Chloe Ferguson.

And she said Northern Ireland can ill afford anything which undermines the sector, and the fears are that more and more young people will look elsewhere for further and higher education.

Years of progress are threatening to come undone in a matter of weeks, as education bears the brunt of budget cutbacks, with potential rises in tuition fees pricing more young people out of the system.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has directed civil servants to explore raising tuition fees from £4,630 to £7,000 per year, with The Department for the Economy having to find savings £130m in 2023-24. That will likely mean cuts to funding to universities, Further Education (FE) Colleges and also funding reductions for bodies like Invest NI, Tourism NI and NI Screen.

This comes alongside a reduction of 300 student nursing placements and reduced physiotherapy training places.

NUS-USI, the union representing students in higher and further education across Northern Ireland, recently published their Cost of Survival Report which highlighted the financial pressures that many students are experiencing, with many unable to meet the basic costs of continuing their education.

The report made a series of recommendations to support students at what has been an extremely difficult time, however with subsequent announcements that will pile further costs onto students, it is clear that higher and further education will become unaffordable for many.

International students, meanwhile, contributed £1bn to the economy in Northern Ireland.

“The recent proposed announcements are an assault on students in Northern Ireland from every direction, said Chloe Ferguson, NUS-USI President.

“Students, more than ever before, are under the pressure of a financial crisis that treats their survival as an unwinnable prize, and we have been sounding the alarm to officials and politicians.

“By increasing tuition fees, we will see a sharp decline in the diversity of people accessing higher education. This will undo years of progress in making higher education more accessible. This not only punishes future learners but will also undermine economic growth and ambition.

“Words and platitudes about economic investment mean nothing without the people to deliver this, and it is our incredible pool of learners in higher and further education that ultimately enable economic prosperity.

“The same can be said for our health service. Cutting student nursing and physiotherapy places is going to exacerbate the existing nursing shortage, crippling a system that is already on its knees.”

She again called on politicians to get back to Stormont and start giving young people the future they deserve.

“Our future is on the line,” she said.

“Unchecked policy decisions will cause devastating harm to our young people and their future.

“It’s time for politicians to get back to the jobs that people elected them to carry out.

“We are, again, urging all political parties to come together and form an Assembly now and work together to find a way out of this mess.”

Maintenance grants which help students from low-income backgrounds with living costs have not increased for a decade and will be frozen again at £3,475.