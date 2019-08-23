GCSE: A double success for twins Ross and Scott in Antrim

Two high-flying twins have defied the new tougher grading system in Northern Ireland to emerge with a host of GCSE top grades.

Ross and Scott Mackay (16) from Antrim Grammar celebrated their success and hope to go on to work in renewable energy or the manufacture of medical therapies or tests.

Ross scooped nine A*s and, after pre-result nerves caused by the realignment of grades with England, said he could not be happier.

He said: "Getting nine A-stars is quite exceptional, to be honest.

"It is every emotion under the sun thrown into 10 seconds of your life when you look at that paper, but I could not be happier.

"Looking at the paper, I opened it up and saw a couple of A-stars at the top and then it just kept going and I thought: 'This could not be mine'.

"I thought I was in a dream and then looked over at my mum and she had tears flying, so that is just how it was, 15 seconds or so."

He hopes to do Maths, Chemistry and Biology at A-level and go to Queen's to study Biochemistry, which can involve occupations like the manufacture of new drugs.

Scott obtained a double A grade in Science and an A in Maths among others.

He wants to study Maths and Engineering at A-level and ultimately work in the renewable energy industry.

He felt "overwhelmed" with excitement and happiness.

The pair also represent their school at rugby.