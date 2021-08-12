GCSE results day: Top A grade awards increase by 3.6% as students receive teacher assessed results

Niamh Harkin from St.Cecilia’s College who is hoping to study sport in Tenerife through the LLS program. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.08.21

The number of students achieving a top A grade in their GCSEs has risen this year, as almost 29,000 students received their results.

The proportion of students awarded an A grade has increased by 3.6% to 39.9%. In 2020 36.3% of students achieved the top grade.

The number achieving an A-C grade has largely stayed the same at 89.6%, compared to 89.8% in 2020.

The figures released on Thursday also show the number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland has increased by 2.6%, however officials say this is in line with the rise in school population.

Formal examinations were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, record high teacher-assessed A-level results were issued in the region, with more than half of the grades awarded either A*s or As.

Almost 51% of A-level entries were awarded A* or A grades, a record and a rise from about 45% in 2020.

Some 28,940 students from 246 centres, mostly schools, were entered for GCSE qualifications set by local exams body the CCEA.

The results show the gap between genders across all grades has remained consistent with previous years, with those achieving an A grade increasing by 3.3% for males and 3.8% for females.

In the absence of formal exams, grades were instead assessed by teachers and decided via a five-stage process.

This did not include the statistical algorithm used last year to standardise A-level results which sparked outrage after more than a third of grades predicted by teachers were reduced.

An outcry from teachers, parents and students led to the original teacher assessed grades being issued.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen congratulated students in an unprecedented period of results as a result of the pandemic

"I wish to congratulate all of the young people who have received their GCSE results today. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve success in their studies and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved today,” she said.

"No other cohort of students have experienced a situation where they have been out of the classroom for a sustained period of time, not just once, but twice. Despite two years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense determination, resilience and tenacity in their studies.

“I also wish to pay tribute to teachers across Northern Ireland who have been at the heart of students’ education throughout this important year. Without their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment, today’s successes would not have been possible.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all school staff, parents, governors and young people for their hard work, dedication, efforts and support during the current pandemic.”

Sinn Fein’s Pat Sheehan added his congratulations.

"I wish all young people who are now making decisions on their future well and would encourage them to talk over their options with parents, schools and careers advisors and to remember that there are always options and opportunities open to them,” he said.

"I would also call on those celebrating their results to do so safely and responsibly and wish them all the best for the future.”

Responding to the GCSE results, Margaret Farragher from CCEA said: “Congratulations to all those receiving their GCSE results this morning.

“Students have had to deal with unprecedented challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began and I hope that they can take pride in their achievements.

“We wish them well as they progress, be it in continuing education, training, or employment.

“In congratulating students, we must also commend our teachers for their commitment, professionalism, and the critical role they played in delivering the curriculum and determining the GCSE grades this year in the most challenging of circumstances.”