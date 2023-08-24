GCSE results: NI students significantly outperform GB counterparts

More than 34% of students achieved the top grades in Northern Ireland.

GCSE students in Northern Ireland have significantly outperformed their GB counterparts, Thursday’s results have shown.

Some 34.5% of students in NI achieved the top grade (A/7 or above), with the next highest figure recorded at 28.4% in London.

The figure marks a slight decline on last year’s 37% for Northern Ireland, but is a marked increase on the 30.5% of students achieving top grades in 2019.

Local students also ranked highest for pass rates throughout the UK, with 86.8% of pupils awarded grades of C/4 or above, with London again coming in second on 72.6%.

Again the figure is down on 2022 (90%) but up on the 2019 figure of 82.2%.

The results have continued the journey towards pre-pandemic grading, the Joint Council for Qualifications has said as thousands of pupils receive their grades.

Results for more than 38,000 pupils have been received on Thursday morning, with this year marking only the second time students have undertaken summer exams marked and graded by exam boards since 2019.

Overall provisional figures show that grades this year are higher than 2019, but lower than in 2022, reflecting the continued return to pre-pandemic grading.

GCSE entries in Northern Ireland have increased slightly to 168,118 from 164,413 in 2022. A 2.3 percentage point increase, in line with the rise in school population this year.

The GCSE results in Northern Ireland show that 86.8% of students received grade C/4 and above, and 34.5% achieved grade A/7 and above.

Girls continue to have higher outcomes at A/7 and above by 10% points, and at C/4 and above by 3.7% points.

In GCSE English Language, 27.3% of entries achieved A/7 and above, and 86.5% achieved grade C/4 and above.

This year’s figures for GCSE Mathematics show that 29.2% of entries achieved A/7 grade and above, whilst 76.4% of entries were awarded a grade C/4 or above.

Subject choices reflect no change in the top five, with 41.6% of all GCSE entries in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. This year, STEM entries rose by 2.5%.

CCEA Chief Executive Gerry Campbell congratulated all students who received their results today.

"The results are the culmination of two years’ hard work and commitment by these students, their school leaders, teachers and wider school community,” he said.

"Thank you to the teachers, exams officers, examiners and moderators for their support and dedication which helped to ensure a successful delivery of this year’s examinations and assessments.

"Also, I wish to acknowledge the important role of the thousands of parents and carers across Northern Ireland, as they have guided and supported our young people throughout their studies.

"Well done to every student and I wish you all the very best for the next stage of your journey.”