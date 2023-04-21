‘Give 16-year-olds the vote to see a positive change in NI politics’

Dermot Hamill who chaired a political panel for over 250 school pupils during the Queen's University Agreement25 conference.

A Belfast student and podcaster who hosted a panel at an international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement has said that if Northern Ireland wants to create a new political atmosphere then the voting age should be lowered to 16.

Queen’s University International Relations and Politics student Dermot Hamill has been involved in politics since starting popular podcast Youth Voice NI as a 16-year-old.

He said that while he doesn’t see himself moving into a frontline political career, the enthusiasm of young people at the Agreement25 conference’s Politics in Action event gave him plenty of optimism for the future.

Around 250 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland attended and were involved in a panel discussion with MLAs from the five main political parties, chaired by Dermot.

“Perhaps the best way to get the Assembly back is to lower the voting age to 16 tomorrow and watch the difference. They believe as young people they care more about the future, while parents care more about the past,” the 19-year-old said.

“The pupils have had Sir Tony Blair, Bertie Ahern, Joe Kennedy, Steve Baker from the NIO all walking through and spending time talking to them— names they may have read about and seen on TV.

“As a political student and I suppose a political nerd, I got a buzz out of it, but you could feel that right across the event. You could see that if politicians engage with young people, young people will engage in politics.”

But none of those attending the event are yet able to vote.

School pupils meet with former PM Sir Tony Blair at Queen's University's Agreement25 conference.

“I sat and talked to some of the pupils,” said Dermot. “They’ve been really, really engaging. They’re becoming more aware of party policies, ideas on reforming the institutions here. They all want something that works.

“Being involved in events like this will send them back to school filled with optimism for the future, but we need more days like these.

“I remember being 16, not that long ago, and being so frustrated that I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t vote.

“Now, as a 19-year-old, I can sense that things are starting to move. Young people tend to look at what they want from a politician. They look at party policies, not what they have traditionally stood for.”

But Dermot said the opportunities for young people to quiz politicians are few and far between.

“I was involved in the Top Table with Stephen Nolan on the BBC, but that’s gone now. Young people don’t have the avenues into political discussion they had even a couple of years ago,” he said.

“The 16-17 year olds are itching to get involved, and there is all that optimism and enthusiasm to be tapped into. They just don’t have the tools to be able to do anything with that.”

Organisations like students unions, the Secondary Students Union NI, the Youth Parliament and the NI Youth Forum continue to provide a platform, but they struggle to get anything more than platitudes.

“Young people are frustrated, they’re full of optimism, but feel they are being supressed as their views carry no weight,” said Dermot.

“Politicians meet and listen but rarely do anything. But these are the voters of two year’s time. They will make their views known eventually. The shame is that they have so much to say right now.”