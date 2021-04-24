Glengormley High School to become integrated

Glengormley High School looks set to become the next in Northern Ireland to transfer to integrated status after the Education Authority (EA) backed a proposal for the change.

It will now be up to the Education Minister to agree to the switch, which would see the school, designed for 1,250 pupils but with a current enrolment of around 750, make the move in status from September 2022.

In a ballot of parents, more than 70% approved the proposal, and though pupils from a Protestant background make up around three quarters of the numbers, some 20% of pupils come from other backgrounds.

The EA added that "work is required to increase the religious balance within the school".

The two closest integrated post-primaries to Glengormley High, Hazelwood College and Ulidia College, are regularly over-subscribed.

The demographic profile of the surrounding Glengormley area is also religiously mixed - with 50% from a Protestant background and 42% from a Catholic background in the 2011 census.

"The school already caters for pupils from a range of socio-economic and ability backgrounds," the school said in making the formal proposal.

"The local area is diverse and is becoming more so. The school believes strongly that an additional integrated school in this area will be an enabler of more cohesive relationships throughout the community.

Read more Blaming school segregation for vicious sectarianism is lazy

"Children would have opportunities to have a broader range of friendships."

Glengormley High School already educates pupils from Syrian, Nepalese, Chinese, Polish and African families and it also hopes to attract more pupils from a Catholic background in future if it becomes integrated.

Enrolment numbers have increased in the last few years and the proportion of pupils achieving at least five GCSEs at A*-C grades has also risen.

At least 50% must take part in a ballot to switch to integrated. 67% of parents at Glengormley High voted, with 71% of in support.

Other Northern Ireland schools which have undergone the process recently include Bangor Central Nursery, Brefne Nursery in Belfast, Harding Memorial PS in Belfast and two small rural Catholic Maintained primaries, Ballyhackett near Coleraine and Seaview in Glenarm.