Glengormley High school votes for integration

A Co Antrim secondary school is to move towards integrated education status following a campaign backed by boxing legend and former pupil Carl Frampton.

Glengormley High School held a parental ballot which offered parents the opportunity to vote on whether or not they wanted the school to become an integrated establishment.

Principal Ricky Massey said the result of the ballot was a resounding "yes" from parents.

He said: "The Board of Governors, leadership and staff are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive outcome from our parental ballot and a very strong message of 'yes' for integration.

"Over the past two years the school has put some remarkable changes in place.

"Together with staff, the support of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education and the Education Authority, we aim to drive improvements even further.

"The future is looking very promising for our school," he added.