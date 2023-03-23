Good Friday Agreement may be history for today’s students, but it’s also their future, says NI Secretary at resource launch
Mark BainBelfast Telegraph
It was no coincidence that the Secretary of State chose Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus as the venue to officially launch a new NIO resource package for secondary schools that explores the Good Friday Agreement and the effect it had on life in Northern Ireland, the 25th anniversary of which will be marked with a series of high-profile events over the next month.