Grammar school demand ‘highlights NI’s new integrated college need’

The need for a new purpose built integrated college has been highlighted again, according to the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

Lorna McAlpine, Senior Development Officer with NICIE said it’s been two years since the proposal for a new school was launched, and with support for integrated education growing, the need for progress has never been greater.

In the 2019/2020 academic year more than 25% of pupils who had placed an integrated post primary school as their first choice could not be accommodated.

“What the figures for the number of children applying for Lagan College show us is that the demand is there, and it’s not currently being met,” she said. “But this is a pattern we have been seeing for more than a decade now.

“Lagan College covers a huge area and draws pupils from all across Belfast and the north Down area. It remains vastly oversubscribed, so the demand is obviously there. When Blackwater College opened 13 years ago in Downpatrick it met a certain need, but there is a vast swathe of the country which wants an integrated college and the demand is there to sustain it. We have constantly shown that.

“Families from towns like Comber, Saintfield and Crossgar have to send their children long distances if they choose integrated education for their children. There are already a number of integrated primary schools and the natural progression is an integrated college. They need to have that option within reach.

“Downpatrick is too far south, Lagan College is too far north, but parents are still sending their children there.”

There are over 600 expressions of interest from parents who wish to see this option made available to them. That meets the sustainability criteria.

The proposal is led by a Parental Steering Group, and Co-Chair Tim Jackson said expressions of interest were gathered over a two year period.

“Our engagements with the local community have highlighted the fact that there is very substantial demand for a school of this type,” he said. “There is a real hope, desire and appetite for fresh opportunities for our children to be educated together in a new Integrated College.”

Public meetings are still being held. Last week in Carryduff, this week in Killyleagh.

Added Ms McAlpine: “The proposal was lodged on May 20, 2021 and we now need to see progress in delivering what the people of the area would like to see.”