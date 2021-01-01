Grammar school transfer test set to go ahead in January

One of the private companies which run transfer tests for grammar school entrance has confirmed the tests will go ahead as planned.

AQE said tests will proceed on January 9, 16 and 23.

There have been calls for the tests to be cancelled amid another surge in cases of coronavirus across Northern Ireland.

The calls heightened after Education Minister Peter Weir announced on Thursday that the scheduled return of schools next Monday would be delayed for a week, with pupils taught remotely instead amid a fresh lockdown.

On Friday, AQE issued a statement on its website to provide "further clarity" to test candidates and parents.

It said a letter to schools from the Department of Education on December 31 stated that external exams due to take place in January will be facilitated compliant with public health guidance.

"Having considered the minister's statement and the letter issued to schools, the board has decided to offer all three assessment sessions on the planned dates (9th, 16th and 23rd January 2021) to provide as many candidates as possible, whose parents have chosen to register with AQE, the opportunity to sit at least two papers," it said.

"Parents may want to consider whether it is appropriate for their child to sit two papers only, but will be welcome to sit a third paper if they choose to, and are in a position to do so.

"Candidates who sit at least two papers will be awarded an age standardised score, the 'AQE Standardised Score (based on the results of two papers)'.

"For those candidates who are only able to sit one paper, AQE Limited will also provide an age standardised score, the 'Single Standardised Score (based on the result of one paper only)'."

AQE added: "The health and wellbeing of the candidates and staff are AQE Limited's first priority during the pandemic and we want to reassure parents and candidates that AQE Limited, in conjunction with our member schools, will follow all relevant and current health and safety guidance from the Public Health Agency/department of education and all of our centres will be required to risk assess the hosting of the common entrance assessment."

AQE results are used by a number of grammar schools in Northern Ireland to determine their Year 8 intake.

Another set of transfer tests is run by the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) schools.