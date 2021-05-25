‘Great day for children’ as MLAs back calls to ban pupil restraint

Campaigner hails Assembly motion over practice but urges action as well as words

A woman who has campaigned for five years for a ban on the practice of restraint and seclusion in schools says she will not rest until new legislation is introduced by Stormont.

Deirdre Shakespeare, whose five-year-old son Harry’s treatment in a Co Tyrone special school brought attention to the harrowing experience some families have suffered, said yesterday’s universal support in the Assembly for legislation to change was “a great day for all our children and acknowledgment for those who have experienced harm”.

Politicians from all parties backed the motion.

But she said pressure on MLAs to update the laws, which have not changed in over 20 years, must be kept up.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work that has gone in to bring this motion to debate in the Assembly,” she said. ”This has been a momentous day for all of us involved. There’s much more work to be done, but we are being heard at last.”

Education Minister Peter Weir has said he will not shy away from making the necessary changes to the legislation.

While the Department of Education has issued interim guidance on the practice, which has been subject of a long running campaign by parents, Mr Weir said he expects an ongoing review to recommend the introduction of mandatory recording of incidents.

The Assembly motion, brought by the education committee, received unanimous support across the chamber.

Committee chair Chris Lyttle told fellow MLAs that “serious mistakes have been made by schools, boards of governors and employing authorities”.

He said that decisions made by the Education Authority and Council for Catholic Maintained Schools had “caused significant harm to the children they were meant to protect”.

A failure to update legislation has also been criticised by the Children’s Commissioner and social workers.

The campaign to change the law even received support from US celebrity Paris Hilton.

“This motion is for the children who have been harmed by the inappropriate use of restraint and seclusion in Northern Ireland,” added Mr Lyttle.

“And it’s for the parents and guardians who have experienced stress and trauma because of the harm their children suffered.

“We need teachers to have clear support from the Department of Education.”

Earlier yesterday the head of the public services watchdog said she is “extremely concerned” about how some schools are restraining and isolating pupils.

In a new report, NI Public Services Ombudsman Margaret Kelly criticised the lack of regulation on the use of seclusion or restraint.

She revealed that she had received 20 enquiries or complaints from parents since 2017.

But she pointed out there were likely to be many more occasions where parents either did not know their child was being treated in that way or did not complain.

Investigations had highlighted a failure by schools to investigate complaints properly, to keep records or inform parents if their child had been restrained or secluded.

“I am extremely concerned by the lack of acknowledgement or standardised policy,” Ms Kelly said.

She added: “This is further compounded by the lack of legislative obligation to record and/or report the use of restraint and seclusion.”