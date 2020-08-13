Guidance for reopening NI schools branded 'unrealistic and unfair' by union

Pupils will return to school later this month (PA)

Northern Ireland's largest teaching union has dismissed the latest guidance for returning to schools as "entirely unrealistic and unfair".

The cool reception came as the Education Minister Peter Weir published updated guidance on how schools should plan for the new school day.

Revised from previous proposals set out in June, the guidance has used advice from Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officers as well as the UK government’s advisory body SAGE.

Recommendations include:

Staggered arrival times and pick up times at school gates

Face coverings are 'strongly encouraged' for activities involving large numbers of staff or pupils in an enclosed space

2m social distancing between adults and as "far as practicable" between adults and pupils

Use of 'protective bubbles' and increased hygiene measures

A one-way system in school buildings

The NASUWT has now raised concerns the guidance will increase workloads for teachers and that schools have not been given enough time to prepare.

In a statement Mr Weir said his aim has always been to support a full time return to classrooms for all pupils where appropriate.

“This latest guidance takes into account the Executive’s agreement of August 6 that the requirement for strict social distancing between children may be relaxed in the presence of other mitigations,” Mr Weir said.

“In many ways, it reinforces practices we have all become accustomed to, promoting regular hygiene practices on arrival at schools and throughout the school day, and the application of the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ principles.”

He added that the current social distancing guidance of two metres must be followed between adults in the education sector.

The guidance is part of the Restart Programme, which was developed by the Department of Education, school leaders and key partners.

Engagement with managing authorities, trade unions and sectoral support bodies has also been in place since March and will continue.

Minister Weir continued: “I have at all times recognised the stresses felt by teachers, parents and pupils due to the ongoing disruption and uncertainty regarding the future.

“That is why I would urge all in our society to continue to play their part in addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

This includes keeping students away from schools with any Covid-19 symptoms including a high temperature, persistent cough or a loss of smell or taste

Minister Weir said that in circumstances where strict social distancing is not possible, measures like the use of “protective bubbles,” decreased interaction and movement around schools must be followed.

He said this flexible approach had been a success in other countries and would allow the maximum opportunity for face-to-face teaching, but that the advice would remain “agile” to reflect public health advice.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT’s General Secretary, commented: “It is entirely unfair and unrealistic to expect schools to be able to respond effectively to this guidance with just one week before they are due to open fully to all students.

“Given the commitment to reopen schools fully for the start of the autumn term, Ministers must now commit the resources that will be needed to enable schools to implement the guidance and to reopen safely.”

He added that employers must ensure that the health and safety of pupils and staff remained “paramount”.

NASUWT’s Justin McCamphill

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official for Northern Ireland, said: “It is now abundantly clear that returning without the guarantee of social distancing will increase workload burdens for school principals and teachers. Without social distancing schools will have to implement more mitigating measures not fewer.

“The NASUWT reminds schools that they must consult with NASUWT school representatives in developing reopening plans while ensuring that these plans do not erode teachers’ contractual conditions.

“The NASUWT will monitor the situation closely in every school. The Union has written to every employing authority, advising them of their legal obligations to their employees, reserving our members’ legal rights and entitlements and setting out the actions we expect them to take to safeguard the health and welfare of staff.”