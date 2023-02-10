Half-term: Things to do across Northern Ireland over school holidays

Pictured at the launch of NI Science Festival are (L-R) Mike Brennan, Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy; Sarah Jones, NI Science Festival Director; Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black; and NI Science Festival Chair Bill Connor.

Half-term is right around the corner and if you’re stuck on how to keep the children entertained, there’s plenty on offer across Northern Ireland.

From Lego workshops to chocolate making classes, there is something to keep everyone busy.

Here are just some of the activities you can do this February midterm (Thursday and Friday) in Belfast and beyond.

Belfast

The NI Science Festival: Various locations, 16 - 26 February 16-26, prices vary based on event.

The NI Science Festival returns this year with what organisers are describing as an “interstellar programme” of over 200 public events.

During the day there will be a range of workshops, tours, talks and interactive activities for people of all ages.

In the evening, events including scientific debate, talks, theatres, comedy, music, and film for adults are on offer.

Woo at the Zoo: Belfast Zoo, February 12-14, tickets £30 for adults and £18 for children.

Belfast Zoo is offering an animal themed chocolate workshop and a love birds special animal meet and greet this mid-term.

The zoo is also providing adult only sessions for couples to enjoy over Valentine’s.

Bright Sparks: W5, February 13-17, tickets £45 per day.

W5 is hosting a five day camp for children aged 11 to 14.

Each day has a different theme for children to explore science-based activities, including coding, robot programming, film production, virtual reality and much more.

The Big Hide Out: Castle Espie Wildfowl & Wetlands Centre, February 13-17.

Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Centre has a range of activities over the February mid-term, including bird watching, bird box building, making a minibeast motel and building a birdfeeder.

Irish FA tours: Windsor Park, February 13-17, tickets from £8.50 for adults and £5.50 for child.

At the home of Northern Ireland football in Windsor Park, sporting fans can relive the atmosphere of match day, gain insights into the drama on and off the pitch and “feel the rush of emotions shared by everyone inside the stadium”.

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Belvoir Studio Theatre, February 16-17, tickets from £12.

East Broadway Theatre Company presents Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS - a 45 minute stage adaptation of Disney’s The Jungle Book performed by local children.

Co Down

Stock image — © PA

Castlewellan Forest Park and Peace Maze: Castlewellan, £5 for car and £2.50 for motorbike.

In Castlewellan Forest Park, families can enjoy the stunning outdoor location with a view of the Mourne Mountains and countless activities to enjoy.

The walking trail around Castlewellan Lake boasts a Victorian Castle, one of the most outstanding tree and shrub collections in Europe, as well as a 27km mountain bike trail.

Lego Workshop: Ulster Transport Museum, February 11, tickets from £15 per child.

Bricks 4 Kidz are bringing their Lego workshops to the Ulster Transport Museum.

The workshops are designed to trigger the lively imaginations of young children and build their self confidence.

Workshops are suitable for ages five to 12 years. If you bring children aged five and under in addition to the child attending the workshop, there will be a Lego Duplo free play area provided.

Co Armagh

The stunning Navan Centre & Fort in Armagh.

Watersport Madness: South Lake Watersports, Craigavon, February 13-17, hire activities from £5.

Over the mid-term, South Lake Watersports in Craigavon are providing all hire activities at a discounted rate of £5 per hour, including paddleboards, sit on top kayaks and bikes.

Navan Centre Tour: Killylea Road, Armagh, prices for tours are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

Navan Centre & Fort gives visitors a glimpse into life in Ireland 2,000 years ago.

As the ancient seat of Kings and home of the Red Branch Knights, the legendary Emain Macha (Navan Fort) is known as one of Ireland’s most famous and important archaeological sites.

Co Londonderry

Stock image — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bakineering: From A to B: The Playhouse Derry, February 18, tickets from £7.

Great British Bake Off finalist, Andrew Smyth, will use interactive ‘bakineering’ demos to educate his audience on engineering.

From the secrets of edible boats, to the key to a deliciously survivable crash test, this tasty show is sure to whisk up your curiosity.

Kids Choccy Rocky Experience: Castlerock, February 15-16, tickets from £16.

The one hour, kids only experience, allows participants to make three fabulous chocolate creations using the finest Belgian chocolate.

They will be offered hot chocolate while their creations set and then package them up to take home and enjoy.

Lovely Local Afternoon Tea: The White Horse Hotel, Derry, February 13-18, tickets from £22 for adults and £15 for children.

The White Horse Hotel is offering an afternoon tea comprised of local ingredients including a selection of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats using the finest local produce.

Afternoon tea is a treat to be lingered over as you spend time with those you love.

Alongside the children's versions of the afternoon tea, children can decorate a gift and love letter for someone they love.

Let Love Be Gin: Walled City Brewery, February 18-19, £120 per class.

The Walled City Brewery is offering couples a special Valentine’s themed gin making class.

You will have your own miniature copper still and an array of botanicals to choose from, alongside expert tuition from the brewery’s very own distillery team to help you craft the ultimate gin.

At the end of your session you will have distilled, blended, bottled, sealed and labelled your very own bottles of gin to take away with you.

Co Antrim

Giant's Causeway.

Aberdelghy Trail: Island Civic Centre, Lisburn, February 19.

Lisburn's Island Civic Centre is organising a circular hike along the Aberdelghy Trail.

This challenging walk will take in some of the more remote and less frequented areas of the park whilst enjoying the local and natural history along the way.

Giant’s Causeway: Bushmills, tickets from £13 for adults and £6.50 for children.

This mid-term you should visit one of the undisputed gems of Northern Ireland tourism – the Giant’s Causeway.

A Northern Irish treasure that continues to delight visitors from abroad and locals alike.

The full visitor experience includes on-site parking, guided tours, hand-held audio guides, access to the visitor centre’s exhibition and interpretation area, the shop cafe and use of all facilities.

The Dark Hedges: Bregagh Road, Stranocum.

These iconic trees are known for being a filming location in HBO's epic series Game of Thrones, representing The Kingsroad.

The beautiful avenue of beech trees was planted by the Stuart family in the eighteenth century.

It was intended as a compelling landscape feature to impress visitors as they approached the entrance to their Georgian mansion, Gracehill House.

Two centuries later, the trees remain a magnificent sight and have become one of the most photographed natural phenomena in Northern Ireland.

Bregagh Road is pedestrianised only - no vehicles allowed. Parking is available nearby at The Dark Hedges Estate.

Co Fermanagh

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail.

Earth Yoga, In The Heart Of The Cave: Marble Arch Caves, February 5, 12 and 19.

This unique yoga experience lets you get in touch with your inner yogi in a beginner-friendly 60 minute session in the depths of the Marble Arch Caves.

This multi-sensory experience will take your yoga practice to a place it has never been, surrounded by the sights and sounds of mother earth deep in the heart of the show cave - 50 metres underground.

You don't need to be an experienced yogi to join this session. The classes are very private, so you can relax with no more than 12 people in a session.

Share Discovery Village: Lisnaskea Road, Enniskillen, February 16-19, tickets from £15-20.

Ireland’s largest residential outdoor activity centre, Share Discovery Village, is offering a packed schedule of mid term activities.

The most popular activities include combat corps, mountain biking, bush craft, canoeing and lots more.

Spacious self-catering accommodation is also available for the entire family.

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail (Stairway to Heaven): Marlbank Road, Legnabrocky.

For a more active day out with the family, the stunning Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail meanders through one of the largest expanses of blanket bog in Northern Ireland, traversing over tracks, boardwalk and a now famous staircase.

Florence Court: Enniskillen, tickets from £12.50 for adults to £6.25 for children.

During midterm week the grounds of the scenic Florence Court estate will be open from 10am to 4pm.

During the weekend, the tea room and visitor centre are also open from 10am to 3pm.

Operated by the National Trust, the 18th century stately home of Florence Court is surrounded by lush parkland and the majestic countryside of west Fermanagh.

Co Tyrone

Verner's Bridge near Peatland's Park, Dungannon.

OM Exhibition Tour and Odyssey Film Experience: Om Dark Sky Park & Observatory, Omagh, prices for guided tours £5 and the outdoor Odyssey film experience is £3.

Daily guided tours offer a star hop across the universe with an interactive exhibition linking the landscape with the astronomical and archaeological heritage of the Sperrins.

This is followed by a film projection onto the outside of the Observatory building.

Peatlands Park: Dungannon.

Situated near the shores of Lough Neagh, Peatland Park promises plenty of “wilderness appeal” with visitors able to experience both peatland and woodland habitats and amazing views of the wildlife.

Reed buntings, cuckoos, red and grey squirrels, badgers and hares are among the wide range of animals that can be seen here.