Head teachers in NI begin industrial action as new substitute register issue leaves 300 without pay

The action includes a refusal to facilitate or co-operate with some ministerial and senior civil servant visits to schools, as well as a refusal to provide information, data or financial planning to employers.

There was a warning that action will be intensified “should management continue to fail to resolve this dispute satisfactorily”.

The action is starting as it emerged around 300 substitute teachers have not received pay as a new teaching register continues to experience teething problems.

Read more Visits by Education Minister to some schools will be halted due to industrial action

Teachers have rejected a two-year pay offer from the employers as “inadequate” with unions saying the offer of a 3.2% increase over two years consisted of a restructure of pay grades meaning many teachers would get less than that and that the impact of the cost of living had not been taken into consideration.

The action also comes against a warning from the Education Authority that teachers will be in breach of their contracts if they fail to complete mandatory duties, meaning they could face not being paid.

Dr Graham Gault, Director of NAHT in Northern Ireland, said: “The failure of management to address over a decade of pay erosion has brought us to this point. In truth, the remuneration for school leaders has been reduced by almost 30%.

“Not only has this had a devastating impact on the morale and wellbeing of our current Principals and Vice Principals, it has begun to impact in serious ways on both retention and recruitment for the profession.”

Liam McGuckin, President of NAHT (NI) said: “We have worked closely with the teaching unions because this dispute relates to the fact that teachers and school leaders have collectively had their pay so appallingly damaged in recent years.

“We have taken every step to ensure that our actions are focused on the employers and will not impact our children and school communities.”

Initially, the joint action short of strike by the unions will affect things like school meetings, administrative tasks, lesson plans, refusing to take on any unpaid duties, and participation in board of governors’ meetings.

Members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) began industrial action on Monday, with Northern Secretary, Gerry Murphy saying teachers had been treated “shamefully”.

“Over the course of the pandemic they put their health and that of their families at risk to keep the education system functioning,” he said.

“Now these same teachers and every other public sector worker have been thrust into a cost-of-living crisis not of their making. Their employers and DE appear disinterested in the fact that many teachers can no longer make ends meet.

“The action short of strike INTO members and the members of the other teachers’ unions is designed to frustrate and negate the excessive demands made of them by the employers and the Department, but in such a way as to not harm the educational opportunities of the children and young people in their care.

“This action is a last resort,” he added. “Teachers feel they have no option. The employers and the Department have the ball firmly in their court.”

Meanwhile, the NASUWT Union is calling on Minister of Education Michelle McIlveen to step in to ensure that every supply teacher is paid for work done in August and September after it was revealed around 300 substitute teachers were not paid for work done in September.

“This time last month many teachers were not paid for work done in August, they were told by the Department of Education and the Education Authority that there was no mechanism to pay them,” said Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official for Northern Ireland.

“The NASUWT have been warning for weeks that we were heading for disaster again this month and that the Minister needed to give an assurance that all supply teachers would be paid for all the work that they carried out during August and September. This assurance never came.

“Now hundreds of teachers have checked their bank accounts and found that they haven’t been paid and we have been inundated by teachers in extreme distress. They need to pay rent, make mortgage payments buy fuel and feed children.

“It is simply not good enough for the Education Authority to try to put the blame on others – the vast majority of teachers are blameless in this matter.”

Justin McCamphill, Northern Officiall with teaching union NASUWT.

Both the Department and the EA have been contacted for comment.