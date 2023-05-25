Health ‘beyond crisis’ and schoolchildren used as ‘pawns’, NI affairs committee hears

Over half a million people in Northern Ireland are currently on a waiting list for medical treatment, Westminster’s NI Affairs Committee has been told.

That equates to one in four of the population, with the health system here being described as “beyond crisis”.

Breaking down the figures for MPs, Professor Mark Taylor, NI Director of the Royal College of Surgeons, revealed 122,000 people are currently waiting for surgical procedures, with a further 378,400 waiting for consultations. Some people are waiting up to eight years.

Professor Mark Taylor, Royal College of Surgeons

“The reality is that some doctors are seeing patients who will never get the treatment they need,” he said.

“Children are waiting so long they are being transferred to the adult waiting lists before they’ve been seen.”

Dolores McCormick from the Royal College of Nursing said she was “not over-exaggerating” that the health system is now beyond crisis.

Dolores McCormick, Royal College of Nursing

“We have fallen off the cliff edge,” she told MPs. “Nurses are incapable of meeting the needs of patients. They are stretched and they are broken.

“There are currently 3,000 vacancies in nursing in Northern Ireland,” she continued.

“We now have 300 fewer training places announced last week. The culture of using agency staff and the rates they are paid to fill all the gaps in the workforce is absolutely scandalous.

“The agency bill has been out of control for ten years. We need to pay our nurses fairly, work harder to retain them within the system and reduce the use of agencies. But we need enough nurses into the system before we can address the agency bill.”

Dr Tom Black, NI chair of the BMA said the health system cannot run effectively on the current level of funding.

“In England a big deal is being made of tackling an 18-month waiting list, that’s 96 months here. In Northern Ireland, it’s eight years. England has seven million waiting and that’s a crisis. In Northern Ireland, the equivalent number would be 20 million people,” he said.

Dr Tom Black, British Medical Association

Highlighting the crisis in GP surgeries, he added: “In June 2022 Northern Ireland had 20 GP surgeries in crisis and facing closure and 16 of them have now closed. Today there are a further 30 in crisis. Where will we be this time next year?”

Dr Black said that the incentives for GPs to stay and work in Northern Ireland are simply not there.

“We lose junior doctors to Australia, where the pay and conditions are far superior. Now we have more attractive competition from the Republic of Ireland.

“We need to attract more GPs to cope with the number of patients.”

Asked about whether prescription charges would help bring extra finance, Dr Black said the BMA had consistently argued against it.

”When people in Northern Ireland were paying for prescriptions, as GPs we found that 98% of the prescriptions being written were exempt. Only 2% were being paid for. It would likely cost more to administer the system that it would bring in.

“It would create inequalities of care between those who could afford and those who couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Controlled Schools Support Council (CSSC) has accused the Secretary of State of using children as pawns and in doing so is jeopordising the futures of thousands of pupils.

Mark Baker, Chief Executive, CSSC

Mark Baker was joined by Education Authority (EA) Chief Executive Sara Long and President of the NAHT union Liam McGuckin in front of MPs.

“The Department of Education has thought long and hard about this (cuts to services),” said Mr Baker. “These are not things done on a whim. What is core and what is statutory does not always make the biggest impact.

“We have an Independent Review of Education under way and we clearly need to get political agreement on a way forward.

“But when we depend on earmarked funds, monitoring rounds, money that comes in in November and needs spent by the end of March, impact is limited. Schools need multi-year budgets.

“The problem here is that the funding just is not enough and it’s not stable. I can’t stress how unequal it is and I do have a concern that our children and our young people are being used as pawns at the moment.

“I don’t think there is a full acceptance that the children and young people in Northern Ireland are being under-invested in. These are decisions being made by the Secretary of State.”

Mr Baker said that currently the spending per pupil in Scotland amounts to £2,000 a year more than in Northern Ireland.

“Add that up over the school life of a single child, that’s £30,000 less,” he said.