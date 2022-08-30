Health ‘report card’ shows children failing to get exercise needed to thrive

Study finds not all youngsters have opportunity to be physically active

Physical activity levels in children and teenagers in Northern Ireland have improved slightly in recent years but not all have an equal chance to be active, a study has warned.

The impact of Covid-19 on physical activity is also yet to be detailed, according to the Active Healthy Kids Report Card.

There remains an imbalance between males and females, with more young boys involved in physical activity while younger children are more likely to get the exercise they need than teenagers.

The report examined physical activity for children and adolescents across Ireland, and was compiled by academics from Ulster University in collaboration with other Ireland-wide institutions.

It found a slight improvement in overall physical activity levels across the island since 2016 but also identified a number of inequalities, particularly between males and females and between the youngest children and adolescents.

On evaluating data across both jurisdictions, the team of investigators awarded a C minus grade — meeting the needs of just under half of all children — for overall physical activity in children and teens across the whole island. That is a slight improvement on the D grade awarded in 2016.

Marie Murphy, Professor of Exercise and Health at Ulster University, said: “The 2022 report card highlights progress made in the promotion and uptake of physical activity among children and adolescents across the whole island of Ireland.

“It is encouraging to see the improvement in the overall grade, which shows that children and adolescents are more physically active compared to the previous 2016 report card.

“However, it also shows that not all children have an equal opportunity to be physically active, pointing to the need to address a range of inequalities as identified.”

Of particular concern was the level of activity being experienced by young people and children with disabilities.

Progress has been made but strategic investment is clearly needed to accelerate progress and extend the benefits of physical activity to all children, including those living in social disadvantage and children with disability, according to Dr Helen McAvoy, director of policy at the Institute of Public Health in Ireland.

There were also differences by gender, with more males meeting the guidelines than females; in age, with younger children more likely to meet the guidelines than adolescents; and in socioeconomic status (SES), with those from lower SES backgrounds meeting the guidelines less often.

Dr Angela Carlin from the School of Sport at Ulster University said more has to be done to bridge the gap between boys and girls when it comes to getting the right exercise.

“Gender inequalities were also evident with more males than females meeting physical activity guidelines, in particular in teenagers,” she said.

“While we also found inequalities in socioeconomic status, with children and teens from poorer backgrounds meeting guidelines less often.

“The findings underscore the need to respond to these inequalities to give all children and teenagers an equal opportunity to be physically active and healthy.”

The report card was produced as part of the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance, established in 2014 to create a world of active healthy kids.

Close to 70 countries have signed up and taken part in the global alliance to date.

Across the island of Ireland, it is recommended that children and adolescents, aged 6-17 years, attain on average 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity throughout the week.

The 2022 report card made several recommendations, including the need to further develop policy measures to address the inequalities identified and the need for a framework for the systematic surveillance of indicators related to physical activity for children and teens with disabilities.