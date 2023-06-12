‘Highly concerning’: Churches hit out at report on sex education within NI schools

Churches in Northern Ireland have said a new report from the Human Rights Commission into the teaching of relationship and sexual education fails to reflect the day to day reality in schools

Churches in Northern Ireland have said a new report from the Human Rights Commission into the teaching of relationship and sexual education fails to reflect the day to day reality in schools.

The Transferor Representatives’ Council (TRC), which represents the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church in education issues, has rejected claims made in the report, saying it had “a number of issues” which “immediately stand out”.

The report, released today, found that “some schools actively contributed to the shame and stigma surrounding unplanned pregnancy and abortion, by making statements such as ‘abortion is not a means of contraception and those who knowingly engage in casual sex must bear the consequences of their actions’.”

It also said about two-thirds of post-primaries promoted abstinence in their sex education policies and concluded that many schools in Northern Ireland “do not meet human rights standards to which government is bound”.

Dr Andrew Brown, Chair of the Transferor Representatives’ Council, said: “TRC will take time to consider the report from the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and its recommendations.

“That the NIHRC was able to access RSE policies from over 120 post-primary schools across Northern Ireland is in stark contrast to claims within the 2018 CEDAW Report, which formed the basis for the Commission’s investigation, that RSE is ‘underdeveloped or non-existent’.

“It is very disappointing that during the course of their 16 month-long investigation the NIHRC did not speak to teachers, students, governors, or parents, or find time to observe the teaching of RSE in the classroom.

“The recommendations put forward in the report are based on a paper exercise and not at all reflective of the day-to-day reality in many of our schools, or of the professional competence and capabilities of our teachers.

”It is also highly concerning that the NIHRC is advocating that RSE can be delivered in the classroom in a way which is value-neutral and outside the parameters of school ethos.

“High-quality RSE within our schools is much more than just information based on legal, biological or medical facts.

“It involves consideration of behaviours, values and attitudes that bring meaning and purpose to our understanding of healthy and flourishing relationships.

“As an organisation committed to our schools, their governors, teachers, and pupils, TRC also remains committed to supporting the delivery of excellent RSE within our schools, which respects the needs of young people, and provides them with the opportunity to explore their own personal morals, values and beliefs.”

But the report has been welcomed by Jacquie Richardson, Chief Executive of Positive Life.

“This confirms what we have been saying for years,” she said.

“The current curriculum for Relationship and Sexuality Education in Northern Ireland is failing our young people by not providing them with age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education.

“It is deeply concerning that schools are actively contributing to shame and stigma surrounding sex. For those living with HIV in Northern Ireland stigma in every aspect of life is a major obstacle towards greater acceptance and understanding.

“We need to have honest and inclusive conversations as a society to ensure sex positive relationships are guaranteed for future generations.

“The Department of Education need to view today’s report as a must read while they develop statutory guidance under last week’s new regulations. Facts based teaching on relationships and sexuality must be the norm across all of our schools. It can no longer be down to an ethos educational veto.”

SDLP Children and Young People Spokesperson Cara Hunter has said the report shows the need for uniform, age-appropriate relationships and sex education (RSE).

“The findings of this report lay out exactly why I have been campaigning for uniform, age-appropriate RSE to be introduced in schools,” she said.

“While I am not surprised at many of the findings, people will be shocked and angry to learn that some schools are teaching pupils a number of harmful views, including that homosexuality is wrong, something that has no place in our schools or anywhere in our society.

“This shows the damage that can be caused in the absence of clear guidance on RSE. We need to prepare our young people for adult life by equipping them with the skills and information they need to handle difficult situations, not teaching them that someone is wrong or immoral because of who they love.

“I hope that those devising the new RSE curriculum study this report, ensure that these failings cannot be repeated in future and that young people get the education they need.”