HMRC urges working NI parents not to miss out on up to £2,000 for childcare costs

Northern Ireland families could be eligible for up to £2,000 towards childcare costs.

Working parents in Northern Ireland have been urged not to miss out on tax breaks that could save up to £2,000 a year on childcare costs.

In a statement, HMRC said that help with childcare costs could mean up to £2,000 a year for regulated childcare, including holiday clubs and other out-of-school activities during the Easter holidays.

Tax-free childcare is said to provide thousands of eligible families across the UK with up to £500 every three months (or £1,000 if their child is disabled) towards the cost of holiday clubs, before and after-school clubs, childminders and nurseries as well as other approved childcare schemes.

For every £8 deposited into a Tax-Free Childcare online account, families will receive and extra £2 in government top-up which also available for children aged up to 11 or 17 if the child has a disability.

Approximately 328,000 working families across the UK were using Tax-Free Childcare in December 2021.

Recent estimated suggest that a further 1.3 million families could be taking up this government support.

Parents and carers can check their eligibility online.

Helen Whately, HM Treasury’s Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said: “There are lots of brilliant holiday clubs and childcare providers to help working parents during the Easter holidays, and Tax-Free Childcare is a great offer that can help cut the childcare bills.

“I urge families across the UK to take advantage of this support and put extra pounds in their pocket - sign up now and save on your childcare costs.”

By depositing money into the accounts, families can benefit from the 20% top-up and use the money to pay for childcare costs whenever they need it.

Accounts can also be opened at any time of year and used straight away.

Those eligible include families with a child or children aged up to 11, or if their child has a disability they may receive up to £4,000 a year until they are 17.

Eligible parents or carers will earn, or expect to earn, at least the National Minimum Wage of Living Wage for 16 hours a week and with each earning under £100,000 per anum.

The scheme applies to those who do not receive tax credits, Universal Credit or childcare vouchers.