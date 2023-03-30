‘Holiday hunger’ payment for NI schoolchildren scrapped ahead of Easter holidays

Free holiday meals come to an end.

The Department of Education has scrapped "holiday hunger" payments for children entitled to free school meals, BBC NI has reported.

Since July 2020, families of 96,000 children eligible for free school meals have received £27 per child each fortnight during school holidays.

It was run at a cost of around £22m a year.

The school holiday food grant was established to support low-income families with the cost of feeding children.

The department said it was ending the scheme "with great reluctance" but it no longer had funding.

Families will not receive payments for the Easter school holidays, which are due to begin on Monday in many schools.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education had been urged to clarify whether ‘holiday hunger’ payments will be made to families in need after the end of this month.

The department has been contacted for comment.