Holyland task force needed to tackle the Belfast area's systemic problems, says MP Claire Hanna

A task force is needed to oversee change in the main student area of Belfast - not just on St Patrick's Day but all year round, the area's MP has said.

The Holyland area has become synonymous with anti-social behaviour on March 17, with large crowds, including those from outside the area, gathering to party.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna has again urged the First and Deputy First Ministers to establish such a group to find long-term solutions to the area's "systemic problems".

Speaking ahead of St Patrick's Day on Wednesday, Ms Hanna also said students and young people need to be sensible and not put themselves or others at risk.

"While we have made significant progress against Covid-19, it is still taking lives every day. We are not out of the woods and people need to show good judgment, exercise personal responsibility and not come to the Holylands," the SDLP MP said.

"The behaviour of previous years isn't acceptable at any time, but especially not when Covid is a live risk."

Residents have long campaigned for action to prevent the annual influx of party-goers and associated problems.

For the second year, the situation has been exacerbated by Covid-19 and fears of spreading the virus.

Earlier this month, police handed out £11,000 in fines in a single night after a number of parties were held in the area.

Ms Hanna also raised the issue of a long-term solution to problems in the Holyland.

She said: "While people need to take personal responsibility for their own actions, the Executive can't just ignore the Holylands area the other 364 days of the year. The area has systemic problems that require long-term, strategic solutions and regeneration. In September last year, I wrote to the joint first ministers urging them to establish a dedicated task force to oversee transformation in this area of Belfast. I have yet to receive a response or any indication this work has begun, despite chasing up multiple times."