Humanists UK’s Northern Ireland branch launch guide to navigating RE lessons in schools

The coordinator of Northern Ireland’s branch of Humanists has called for a reform of religious education in schools, following the publication of a guide advising parents and guardians on how to navigate the lessons in schools.

Boyd Sleator, from Belfast has worked with Humanists UK for the past eight years. The group promotes secular humanism, a belief system operating outside of mainstream religion, instead focusing on teaching people who seek to live good lives.

The guide aims at helping those of all religions and beliefs, including humanists, to become better at dealing “with a confusing and often challenging school system.”

Currently, religious education (RE) is a compulsory part of the Northern Ireland curriculum, although parents have the right to withdraw their child from part or all of RE or collective worship.

The vast majority of Northern Ireland schools operate on a faith basis, and often incorporate Christianity into their assemblies and events.

The resource published by the group covers topics like the legal right of parents and young people to withdraw from religious education and collective worship, and the importance of providing inclusive assemblies for those who do not wish to participate in worship.

“Educational curriculum should be written by education experts, not the four largest dominations in Northern Ireland,” said Boyd, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the guide’s launch.

“There is no standardised religious education process in Northern Ireland, each school can just decide what RE looks like to them, and that’s based on the ethos of the school.

“We’ve ended up with this de-facto Christian education, instead of what a state system should be, which is secular.”

Boyd said the guide was born from Humanists UK’s NI branch having been contacted by parents of various faiths — including Christian parents — and those with no religion to raise concerns on how to navigate their child’s religious education.

“The amount of parents who contact us for help with questions on this all is substantial, and it’s complicated. You have to get into the legislation, in some instances parents may not actually be able to remove their child from religious education.

“We wanted to lay out all this information for everyone who wants it in a manageable way for people, and I say people because it’s for all parents and guardians, not just those who are not religious," he said.

The group's guide was also born from the results of the Northern Ireland Census 2022 results, in which 330,983 people ticked 'None', when asked what religion they identify with compared to 183,164 in 2011.

Boyd Sleator

“Humanists UK NI have had parents contacting us whose children go to integrated schools, and telling us how lessons which reference same-sex marriage are included with Bible verses below them and getting the children to read it out. How is that open to interpretation and objective?”

Boyd said the issue can sit with a school’s governance, which often include representatives from churches, which in turn can influence the material and content of religious-themed lessons.

“There is nothing in place authority or oversight in what is being taught. It really effects things on how the likes of RE or sex education is delivered in a school.”

“We see so many examples of schools, we’re aware of a principal at a school who had to go through three years of religious consultation to deliver a very light program which was aimed at primary two level children to teach body parts, and there was a kick-off by the Board of Governors," he added.

The humanist leader said the group’s mission to not to remove religious education from schools, instead they wish for it to become more “open”.

“The guide is not about eradicating religion in the curriculum, it's about broadening it. It's not about taking Christianity out of it, it's about brining other things into it, if those things happen you get a system where kids are able to understand each other better.”

Read more Young people still leaving NI in droves despite what Biden claims, says researcher

When asked about what topics the group which to include in “opening up” the lessons, Boyd stresses they would include aspects such as LGBT education but claims these must be “objective, inclusive and the age appropriate.”

“As humanists we would agree there needs to be compulsory teaching of religious education which is LGBT inclusive, but also at the minute in Northern Ireland we have a modules which discuss Judaism and Islam, and that's it, unless you take the A-Level which is actually a great course.

“But these ideas of other beliefs and the cultures behind them are important. If kids don't come across a Muslim until they go to university, how are they expected to become well-rounded individuals?

“We have to understand and respect other people's beliefs as long as they don't infringe on other people’s rights.”

When asked the guide, a Department of Education spokesperson said: “Parents continue to have the statutory right to withdraw their children from religious education and / or acts of collective worship and there is a duty on every grant aided school to comply with that request”.