Hundreds of QUB students to miss out on full degree classification due to latest staff strikes

Hundreds of students will not receive their full degree classifications this summer, as Queen’s University Belfast staff have confirmed that they will boycott marking final year exams.

It comes as QUB workers have said that a 5% pay offer of an increase is not enough and that is one of the reasons that they have decided to take further industrial action.

Recent figures from the university suggested that more than 700 final year students will be impacted.

They will be awarded degrees during their graduation ceremonies, but may not have either their degree title or their result or classification confirmed.

Read more QUB vice chancellor in plea for end to boycott of marking and assessments

Professor Sean O’Connell, president of the local University College Union at QUB, said the refusal to mark papers is "very much a last resort”.

"We have been taking strike action for several years now and it hasn't worked, so this is really the final tactic that the union is trying to use this time," he told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan show on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, some students will not be graduating with their full degree classification this summer and that is very unfortunate; that is the nature of any industrial action. There is an impact… this is the legal action, it has been voted for by over 50% of our members.”

Professor O’Connell added that the union’s latest stance is also something that a majority of students have backed as well.

“In the past student referendum at Queen's in the last academic year, 84% of them supported our demands and supported our industrial action, so we have in the past had extremely strong support from the students at Queen's.

"There is total frustration among the staff at the university and total frustration that the university is not dealing with work load issues and the health issues that come with that impact on our staff," he said.

"We are upset at what's happening to the students, but we are upset at what is happening to the staff at Queen's and what has been happening to the staff at Queen's for the last few years."

The history professor said that “there are lots of problems at the university and at universities cross the UK” around pay, working conditions, pensions and ‘precarious’ casual contracts, and that staff have been "pushing our employers” to address their concerns for many months.

QUB students who have studied architecture, law and psychology are likely to be most impacted by the latest course of industrial action, as their final degree marks include a level of professional accreditation.

The marking boycott means some UCU members are not taking part in things like invigilating exams, or marking exam papers or assessments.

Queen’s University have been contacted for a response.