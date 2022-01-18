In-person teaching set to return at Queen’s University

Students at Queen’s University will resume face to face learning from January 31.

The university had made the decision to return to online lectures for most students in December.

It said that decision would be reviewed in January, and the university has now informed 25,000 students that it will now “transition back to in-person teaching” at the end of the month.

The decision before Christmas had frustrated students, who had already spent a large part of their degree courses learning remotely, only returning to on campus teaching on September last year.

But an email from University Registrar Joanne Clague has now notified students that some lectures and tutorials for some courses will continue to be delivered online, but students will also return to classes on the university campus.

All clubs and societies will also resume at the university, with students given some extra time to submit coursework and assessments.

Students will still be asked to wear face coverings in university buildings and take regular lateral flow tests.

Ulster University has already said face-to-face teaching would take place when the new term begins on January 24.

In a message to staff and students, vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said Ulster University aimed “to preserve face-to-face teaching to the greatest extent possible in the best interests of the student experience”.

“We remain committed to face-to-face teaching as much as possible and whilst this remains the executive direction,” he said.

“As always, we will respond to emerging public health guidance or to circumstances such as staff or student absences due to Covid, if required.”

Cafes and other catering facilities on UU’s campuses will be open as well as libraries, sports centres and other student services at the four campus sites in Belfast, Jordanstown, Coleraine and Magee.

However, Professor Bartholomew also said university staff should work from home if their work did not “require them to be physically on campus”.