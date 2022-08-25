In pictures: NI pupils top UK GCSE result statistics with increase in A grades as traditional exams return
The number of students achieving a top A grade in their GCSEs has risen this year, as almost 30,000 students received their results.
The proportion of students awarded an A* or A grade has increased by 6.5% to 37%.
While this is down on last year’s teacher assessed figure of 39.9%, it is up from 2019, the last time students sat traditional summer exams before the pandemic – that year 30.5% of students achieved a top grade.
Those achieving a grade from C or above this year has also increased to 90% compared to 2019.
The figures released on Thursday also show the number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland has decreased slightly on 2021 to 164,413, which represents a 1.1% decrease.
Read more
Compared to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland achieved the highest level of top grades at GCSE and also had the highest percentage pass rate compared to England and Wales.
The grades mark the first-time exams have been held since before the Covid-19 pandemic, when pupils were awarded grades calculated by their schools instead.
This time last week Northern Ireland students received their A-Level results, with 44% of those sitting the exams this year awarded an A* or A.
Breaking the GCSE figures down, in English Language 88.7% achieved a C grade or higher which is up 8% on 2019.
Those gaining the top grade also increased by 5.8% from 2019 to 28.7%.
Meanwhile in Mathematics, 79.8% of pupils achieved grade C or above, an increase of 8.5% on 2019. The top A grade was achieved by 29.4% of students.
The gender gap has also decreased at grade C and above from 7.1% in 2019 to 3.7% between male and female this year.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen praised students here for achieving the highest marks across the UK and said it was “testament to their hard work and resilience” over the last few years of disruption.
“They should be rightly proud of their achievements,” she said.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment.
“I wish to thank them for all they have done, as well as the families of students who have supported these young people throughout this important year.”
Read more
Leah Scott, the interim CEO of the examination body CCEA said it is a “positive day” for Northern Ireland.
“[It] very much reflects their effort and determination despite the disruption of the last few years,” she said.
“I also wish to acknowledge the dedication of the many teachers, school and college leaders, and families, who have also played a part in these achievements.
“Thanks to your encouragement and support our students now have the opportunity to progress to the next stage of their journey.”
Robert Wilson from the Association of School and College Leaders said the move to introduce fewer units within courses and therefore reducing examinations “reduced the pressure on our young people and their teachers”.
"While many of the young people receiving their GCSE and other grades today will progress to the study of AS and A-levels in their own or another school, many will be now going on to study BTECs and other applied general qualifications in schools and FE colleges,” he said.
"These are popular and respected qualifications which provide a proven pathway to universities, apprenticeships and careers.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT added: “Congratulations must go to young people and their teachers who have worked tirelessly to deliver yet another excellent set of results.
“We need to see significant additional investment for education recovery, which currently falls below that seen in other comparable nations. The results achieved today have been secured largely in spite of the support they have received.
“For education in Northern Ireland to be sustainable, class sizes, teacher workload and pay must be addressed.”
For those who maybe did not achieve their expected grades, the Education Minister offered a further word of encouragement.
“While you may feel disappointed, there are many education, training and employment options open to you. If you are unsure of your next steps, please take time to speak to the people who are there to help,” Ms McIlveen said.
“Best wishes to all our young people for whatever comes next. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in supporting students through the 2022 GCSE examinations, including all those involved in examinations and marking.”