In pictures: NI pupils top UK GCSE result statistics with increase in A grades as traditional exams return

Pupils at Belfast's Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results on Thursday. From left: Tamima Uddin, Alex Sembrano, Sophia Clarke, Ellie McKeown and Bethany Kerr, who all got top marks. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th August 2022 Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results. Rachel Matthews and her mother Leah. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results. Rachel Matthews and her mother Leah. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results. Rose Hamilton with As and A stars. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results. Miamh David Wilson with As and A stars. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School in Belfast receive their GCSE results. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Pupils at Bloomfield Collegiate School receive their GCSE results. L-R: Tamima Uddin, Alex Sembrano, Sophia Clarke, Ellie McKeown and Bethany Kerr who all got top marks. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Pupils and parents look at GCSE results at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Mitchell Riley (left) Alex Meyer and Niall Slack (right) who all achieved 11 A star/A’s in their GCSE’s at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Alex Meyer (left), Charlie Pugh and James McConnell (right) who all achieved a straight set of A star/A’s in their GCSE’s at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Charlie Pugh who achieved a straight set of A star/A’s in their GCSE’s with his Mum Jennifer Pugh at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Pictured (left-right) are Gillian Thompson, Toby Thompson, Ollie Liddell and Cherish Liddell at the GCSE results day at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Alex Meyer (left) and James McConnell who both achieved 11 A star/A’s in their GCSE’s with Headmaster Robert Robinson MBE at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

Dylan Nixon (left) and Ger Gaskin (right) who both achieved 9 A star/A’s in their GCSE’s at Campbell College, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Michael Cooper

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland ST Mary's H.S pupils picking up their GCSE results with Principal Denise Crawley and V.P Maurice Fitzpatrick. NM223643

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland MARIE-Claire Savage from St Mary's H.S with her mum Maria and Principal Denise Crawley. NM223640

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland RACHAEL McConville from St Mary's H.S picking up her GCSE results along with her mum Olive, Principal Denise Crawley and V.p Maurice Fitzpatrick. NM223641

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland EMMA Rodgers, Orlaith McCoy and Kayla Gartland from St Mary's H.S picking up their GCSE results. NM223637

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland ST Mary's H.S pupils, Phyrne Glenn, Mary Kate Donaghy, Emma Hillen, Orlah McCaul, Molly Griffin, Shannon Smyth, and Chloe Friary with Principal Denise Crawley and V.P Maurice Fitzpatrick. NM223638

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland ST Mary's H.S Jenna McGahan, Mallaidh Brennan, Jessica Murphy, Mairead Martin, Emma Rodgers, Kayla Gartland, Orlaith McCoy and Rachael McConville with Principal Denise Crawley and V.P Maurice Fitzpatrick. NM223639

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland CHLOE Murphy from St Mary's H.S picking up her GCSE results along with mum Michelle, brother Lorcan and sister Mollie. NM223633

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland CIARA O'Brien from St Mary's H.S picking up her GCSE results along with mum Collette. NM223634

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland SHANE and Ryan Matthews picking up their GCSE results at St Colman's College along with their brother Jack, dad Glen and mum Shauna. NM223630

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland LEWIS Gray picking up his GCSE results at St Colman's College with his mum Tinekea. NM223629

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland DAIRE Downey picking up his GCSE results at St Colman's College with his dad Niall. NM223628

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland HANNAH Shields, Eve Carolan, Neamh Quinn and Natalia Kasak from St Mary's H.S picking up their GCSE results. NM223636

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland RACHAEL McConville, Mairead Martin and Gracie Lavery from St Mary's H.S picking up their GCSE. NM223635

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland LORCAN Kelly and Peter Banks picking up their GCSE results St Colman's College. NM223625

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland SENAN Gorman picking up his GCSE results St Colman's College with his mum Orla. NM223626

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland SEAN Magennis, Peter Banks, Shea Fegan and Lorcan Kelly picking up their GCSE results St Colman's College. NM223627

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland CAITLIN Byrnes picking up her GCSE results at St Paul's H.S along with mum Dolores and sister Aoife. NM223607

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland JAKE Hanratty, Taylor McAllister and Ryan White picking up their GCSE results at St Paul's H.S. NM223608

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland CAOIMHE Davidson picking up her GCSE results at St Paul's H.S along with her mum Orla. NM223609

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland ROISIN Vowles picking up her GCSE results at St Paul's H.S along with her mum Dara and Eileen Fearon, St Paul's Board of Governors. NM223611

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland TWINS Pearse and Emmett Magill picking up their GCSE results St Colman's College. NM223620

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland JOSEPH Donnelly, John Byrne, Odhran Tinnelly and John Duffin picking up their GCSE results St Colman's College. NM223622

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland AARON Tavey, Oran McManus, Tai Law and Cormac Ryan picking up their GCSE results St Colman's College. NM223621

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland Caoimhe Treanor, Natasha Campbell, Ella Grace Heaney and Caitlin McNeill collecting their GCSE results at St Paul's H.S. NM223601

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland DELLAR May Toothill and Caoimhe Feehan picking up their GCSE results at St Paul's H.S along with form teacher Marie McGath. NM223603

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland NATASHA Cambell and her mum Mary along with Caoimhe Treanor picking up their GCSE results at St Paul's H.S. NM223604

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 GCSE results in Northern Ireland ELLA Grace Heaney picking up her GCSE results at St Paul's H.S along with her mum Sinead. NM223605

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 All Saints pupil Caithlin Lagan recieves her GCSE reults.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Pupils collect their GCSE results from All Saints College in West Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Conall Munce with his mother Louise collects hi sGCSE results from All Saints College in west Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Shimna Integrated College pupil Jana Pobloth, Oliver Corrigan, Janneke Vos

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Shimna Integrated College pupil Maria Cassiday & Anna OÕFlaherty

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Shimna Integrated College pupil Ruby Ferris

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Pupils collect their GCSE results from All Saints College in West Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/08/2022 Shimna Integrated College pupil Isabella Susay-Quinn, Riagan O'Hare, Eimear McCartan

Shimna Integrated College pupil Ishka Leckey and Veronica Burke all smiles as they pick up their results. Pic: Pacemaker

The number of students achieving a top A grade in their GCSEs has risen this year, as almost 30,000 students received their results.

The proportion of students awarded an A* or A grade has increased by 6.5% to 37%.

While this is down on last year’s teacher assessed figure of 39.9%, it is up from 2019, the last time students sat traditional summer exams before the pandemic – that year 30.5% of students achieved a top grade.

Those achieving a grade from C or above this year has also increased to 90% compared to 2019.

The figures released on Thursday also show the number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland has decreased slightly on 2021 to 164,413, which represents a 1.1% decrease.

Compared to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland achieved the highest level of top grades at GCSE and also had the highest percentage pass rate compared to England and Wales.

The grades mark the first-time exams have been held since before the Covid-19 pandemic, when pupils were awarded grades calculated by their schools instead.

This time last week Northern Ireland students received their A-Level results, with 44% of those sitting the exams this year awarded an A* or A.

Breaking the GCSE figures down, in English Language 88.7% achieved a C grade or higher which is up 8% on 2019.

Those gaining the top grade also increased by 5.8% from 2019 to 28.7%.

Meanwhile in Mathematics, 79.8% of pupils achieved grade C or above, an increase of 8.5% on 2019. The top A grade was achieved by 29.4% of students.

The gender gap has also decreased at grade C and above from 7.1% in 2019 to 3.7% between male and female this year.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen praised students here for achieving the highest marks across the UK and said it was “testament to their hard work and resilience” over the last few years of disruption.

“They should be rightly proud of their achievements,” she said.

“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment.

“I wish to thank them for all they have done, as well as the families of students who have supported these young people throughout this important year.”

Leah Scott, the interim CEO of the examination body CCEA said it is a “positive day” for Northern Ireland.

“[It] very much reflects their effort and determination despite the disruption of the last few years,” she said.

“I also wish to acknowledge the dedication of the many teachers, school and college leaders, and families, who have also played a part in these achievements.

“Thanks to your encouragement and support our students now have the opportunity to progress to the next stage of their journey.”

Robert Wilson from the Association of School and College Leaders said the move to introduce fewer units within courses and therefore reducing examinations “reduced the pressure on our young people and their teachers”.

"While many of the young people receiving their GCSE and other grades today will progress to the study of AS and A-levels in their own or another school, many will be now going on to study BTECs and other applied general qualifications in schools and FE colleges,” he said.

"These are popular and respected qualifications which provide a proven pathway to universities, apprenticeships and careers.”

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT added: “Congratulations must go to young people and their teachers who have worked tirelessly to deliver yet another excellent set of results.

“We need to see significant additional investment for education recovery, which currently falls below that seen in other comparable nations. The results achieved today have been secured largely in spite of the support they have received.

“For education in Northern Ireland to be sustainable, class sizes, teacher workload and pay must be addressed.”

For those who maybe did not achieve their expected grades, the Education Minister offered a further word of encouragement.

“While you may feel disappointed, there are many education, training and employment options open to you. If you are unsure of your next steps, please take time to speak to the people who are there to help,” Ms McIlveen said.

“Best wishes to all our young people for whatever comes next. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in supporting students through the 2022 GCSE examinations, including all those involved in examinations and marking.”