Industrial action to begin in NI schools next week as teachers’ pay dispute escalates

Teachers in Northern Ireland are to begin industrial action next week after voting overwhelmingly in support of action in a pay dispute.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) were 93.7% in favour of action short of strike, which will now begin on October 11.

They will be joined by members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the school leaders’ union, the NAHT.

The NEU is traditionally one of the most moderate unions, having only taken strike action once in its 130 year history, and regional secretary Mark Langhammer said the huge majority in favour showed the depth of frustration teacher are feeling,

“NEU members have spoken loudly and clearly in voting for industrial action,” he said.

“They demand a pay rise that properly recognises their worth to society, one that acknowledges their trojan efforts in keeping the education system functioning over the two worst years of the pandemic and one which takes account of the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Industrial action is never a first step. The employers and the Department of Education have prevaricated on this issue for close to two years. Now our members have sent the strong message that enough is enough. Our members feel they are left with no option.”

Mark Langhammer, Regional Secretary, National Education Union NI

Teaching unions rejected a pay offer earlier this year. Unions said the offer of a 3.2% increase over two years consisted of a restructure of pay grades which meant many teachers would get less than that and that the impact of the cost of living had not been taken into consideration.

NASUWT members began action short of striking in May, affecting duties including covering for other staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and parent meetings.

Other teaching unions are currently balloting members on industrial action.

The decision from unions comes despite repeated warnings from the Department of Education and the Education Authority that any teacher undertaking strike action could face losing their pay.

Unions said the latest letter to principals, from the EA last week, had only hardened the attitude of members in the pay dispute.

“NEU members will shortly commence on a coordinated campaign of industrial action short of strike alongside their fellow trade unionists from the other teaching unions,” said Mr Langhammer.

“The action will be phased, in the hope that the employing bodies and the Department of Education will take a common-sense approach and avail of the opportunity to bring forward a realistic pay offer that recognises the worth and value of teachers and takes account of the dire cost of living crisis all working people are experiencing.

“The joint unions industrial action will see unprecedented unity of purpose, with all five recognised teachers’ unions engaging in coordinated action. The actions do not target the education of our children. They will target unnecessary bureaucracy, administration, hyper-accountability and teacher-surveillance. Teachers will focus on teaching, on pupils’ learning and on the classroom.

“We are determined to achieve a fair and just pay increase. NEU are prepared to escalate the action and re-ballot on strike action if necessary.

“On behalf of the NEU’s membership, I am challenging the Minister and her Department to get into a meaningful and serious negotiation now. We are ready and willing for such a negotiation.”

In the NAHT, based on a 68% turnout, 93% of school leaders voted in favour of action short of strike, and 62% voted in favour of strike action in pursuit of a settlement.

Liam McGuckin, NAHT NI’s president, said: “With pay erosion now set to reach 31%, meaning that the role of school leadership now pays 31% less than it did in 2010, our members have spoken powerfully to say that enough is enough.

“The consecutive, cumulative pay decreases over the last decade have demeaned and damaged the role of school leadership to the extent that recruitment and retention are in danger.

“This is no way treat a profession that contributes such immeasurable value to society in the face of hugely increased demand, expectation and workload at a time when resource, funding and support have been so significantly reduced.

“NAHT have engaged with the employers at every step and still hold out some hope that a settlement can be reached without us having to take the ultimate industrial steps. Our members have spoken, however, and we are prepared to do whatever is required.”

Gerry Murphy, Northern Secretary of INTO added: “INTO members are sending a very clear message and I sincerely hope the Minister, her officials and the employers are listening.

“It can be no surprise to the powers that be, on the back of a cost-of-living crisis and on top of the two years of the pandemic when teachers kept the education system functioning at considerable risk to themselves and their families, that our members are angry and prepared to take action.

“It is still not too late for the employers and the Department of Education to resolve this dispute before the co-ordinated industrial action begins. This dispute involving the five teacher unions acting together is like no other the Department and the employers have faced before.”

Ulster Teachers’ Union members are also expected to vote in favour of action.